Shopping on the state account

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem gat something called ‘double parking’ which is against the law. But dem boys seeing some unbelievable double parking downtown, Georgetown.

Dem boys wonder wey de police does deh when these things happening. Dem police does know good fuh stop you when you don’t mek a dead stop. But when all dem vehicles double parking, de police putting dem head straight.

People parking alongside each other on the same side of the road. Is like if two cars stop alongside one another pun de road fuh gaff. It does block off traffic on one lane. Dem boys see it happening pun Regent Street and it happening pun Robb Street and de wan at fault putting on dem hazard as if dem car bruk down. But de driver relaxing inside de car while the person wah he waiting fuh gone and shop.

Dem boys went at Giftland on Monday and dem boys spy a wagon with de marks of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority in the parking lot. Dem boys had to ask whether Giftland gat radio or television station or if the GNBA making purchases from de mall.

Dem boys see de van wah does transport dem prisoners park-up in front Courts. And yesterday when dem boys bin passing, dem see a police bus double parking in front de entrance of Courts.

Dem boys know that is Christmas and plenty policemen and policewomen gat fuh shop at Courts. But dem boys wan know why dem police can’t use them own vehicle, like de female officer who gat de Black Rav 4 which is heavily tinted and who park on the No Parking Sign and gone and shop at Courts.

She better hope she don’t run into to de light bulb man from over de river. She gan gat fuh pull off dem tint with she finger nails.

Talk half and watch out fuh dem wah shopping using government vehicle!

