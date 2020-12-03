Alleged prison escapee gets $100,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Shawn Collins of Ketley and Drysdale Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown, who reportedly escaped from the Camp Street Prison during a riot in 2017, was on Monday granted $100,000 bail for the offence.

Collins appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to him. Collins pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on July 9, 2017 at Camp Street, Georgetown, while being in lawful custody pending a criminal trial, Collins escaped from custody.

According to reports, just before 17:00 hrs. on the day in question, at the Camp Street Prison, there was an uproar and the prison was set on fire.

The police prosecutor told the court that during the uproar, Collins and other inmates took the opportunity to escape.

Following the unrest, prison officer, Odinga Wickham, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted on him by inmates at the prison; his colleague, Hubert Trim, sustained chop wounds to the head, and prison officers: Simeon Sandy, Errol Daphness, Drexel Gonsalves, Jason Maltoy and Dominic Mingo, were also injured.

Following the prison break, a manhunt was launched and they were all recaptured by a Joint Service Operations. Collins was subsequently charged for the offence.

After granting the defendant bail, Magistrate Marcus ordered that Collins report to the Alberttown Police Station at 18:00 hrs. every first Friday of every month, until the determination of the case.

Collins is expected to make his next court appearance on December 21, 2020.