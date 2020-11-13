Shopkeeper chopped after taking away miner’s gold detector

Kaieteur News – A chopping incident has left both a miner and shopkeeper nursing wounds to their bodies.

The shopkeeper was allegedly chopped by the miner on Monday last, after he (shopkeeper) took away the miner’s gold detector.

Meanwhile, the miner told the police that he was also chopped by the shopkeeper.

Kevon Douglas, 24, the shopkeeper of Big Creek Backdam, North West District and of Pakera Village, Matthews Ridge, North West District, was chopped to his hand while the 27-year-old miner of Big Creek Backdam, North West District, was arrested in relation to the incident.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 18:30hrs at Big Creek Backdam.

The report revealed that on the day in question, the suspect’s brother and Douglas had a misunderstanding over a gold detector which resulted in Douglas taking possession of the gold detector which belongs to the miner.

The miner’s brother then went home and told his brother what transpired and the suspect allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and confronted Douglas.

The miner dealt Douglas a chop to his left hand before escaping into the bushes.

Douglas was taken to the Matthews Ridge District Hospital, where he was treated and admitted and later transfer to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, around 15:45hrs at Big Creek Backdam, the police apprehended the miner who was also injured. The police observed that the miner had lacerations to his head.

The man told the police that Douglas first chopped him and he chopped him back in retaliation.

He was cautioned, arrested and escorted to Matthews Ridge District Hospital where he was seen and treated by the nurse on duty, before he was then taken to the nearby police station where he was placed in custody.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.