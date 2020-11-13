Prison Officers arrested after ganja found stashed in Lusignan barrack room

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two prison officers have found themselves in hot water after two parcels of suspected cannabis were discovered in their barrack room.
The officers, Quincy Jemmott, 34, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and Seon Alert, 39, of Fort Ordinance, East Canje Berbice, are under close arrest since the discovery was made.
According to a police report, the parcels were discovered on Wednesday between 22:00 hrs. to 22:15 hrs. at Lusignan Prison Barracks, at the Cecil Kilkenny Training College, East Coast Demerara.
The report revealed that both officers are attached to the Lusignan Prison and stayed in the same barrack room.
The search was conducted by prison officials of the Georgetown Prison (B), Lusignan.
During the search, a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard underneath a sink.
The bag was then opened in the presence of both prison officers and it revealed two large, transparent Ziploc bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The suspected cannabis was handed over to the police and in the presence of both prison officers; it was weighed and amounted to 894.5 grams.
Both ranks were placed under close arrest, as the investigation is ongoing.
It is not the first time Prison Officers have been nabbed with narcotics.
It is said to be big business.
Nov 13, 2020Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Centre for African Studies at Cambridge University together with the newly established Walter Rodney... more
Kaieteur News – I like what I see each morning. But, I also do not like some of the things which I see soon after I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]