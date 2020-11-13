Prison Officers arrested after ganja found stashed in Lusignan barrack room

Kaieteur News – Two prison officers have found themselves in hot water after two parcels of suspected cannabis were discovered in their barrack room.

The officers, Quincy Jemmott, 34, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and Seon Alert, 39, of Fort Ordinance, East Canje Berbice, are under close arrest since the discovery was made.

According to a police report, the parcels were discovered on Wednesday between 22:00 hrs. to 22:15 hrs. at Lusignan Prison Barracks, at the Cecil Kilkenny Training College, East Coast Demerara.

The report revealed that both officers are attached to the Lusignan Prison and stayed in the same barrack room.

The search was conducted by prison officials of the Georgetown Prison (B), Lusignan.

During the search, a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard underneath a sink.

The bag was then opened in the presence of both prison officers and it revealed two large, transparent Ziploc bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was handed over to the police and in the presence of both prison officers; it was weighed and amounted to 894.5 grams.

Both ranks were placed under close arrest, as the investigation is ongoing.

It is not the first time Prison Officers have been nabbed with narcotics.

It is said to be big business.