Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prison Officers arrested after ganja found stashed in Lusignan barrack room

Nov 13, 2020 News

The Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News – Two prison officers have found themselves in hot water after two parcels of suspected cannabis were discovered in their barrack room.
The officers, Quincy Jemmott, 34, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and Seon Alert, 39, of Fort Ordinance, East Canje Berbice, are under close arrest since the discovery was made.
According to a police report, the parcels were discovered on Wednesday between 22:00 hrs. to 22:15 hrs. at Lusignan Prison Barracks, at the Cecil Kilkenny Training College, East Coast Demerara.
The report revealed that both officers are attached to the Lusignan Prison and stayed in the same barrack room.
The search was conducted by prison officials of the Georgetown Prison (B), Lusignan.
During the search, a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard underneath a sink.
The bag was then opened in the presence of both prison officers and it revealed two large, transparent Ziploc bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The suspected cannabis was handed over to the police and in the presence of both prison officers; it was weighed and amounted to 894.5 grams.
Both ranks were placed under close arrest, as the investigation is ongoing.
It is not the first time Prison Officers have been nabbed with narcotics.
It is said to be big business.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Pompey promoted to Associate Head Coach at St. John’s University

Pompey promoted to Associate Head Coach at St. John’s University

Nov 13, 2020

Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Read More
We have to see sports tourism as a business – GGA head Aleem Hussain

We have to see sports tourism as a business...

Nov 13, 2020

Day of sports set for Vryheid’s Lust tomorrow

Day of sports set for Vryheid’s Lust tomorrow

Nov 13, 2020

RHTYSC and BCB launch Covid 19 Educational Poster – BCB patron receives first copy

RHTYSC and BCB launch Covid 19 Educational Poster...

Nov 12, 2020

Caribbean RADO Marks 15th Anniversary

Caribbean RADO Marks 15th Anniversary

Nov 12, 2020

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC Cricket Teams – Sukhai hails performance of club

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC...

Nov 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]