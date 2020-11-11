Scores of Pomeroon families battle flood waters

Kaieteur News – Over the past four days, some 200 families living within the Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, have been severely affected by flood waters, which continue to overtop the dams.

This publication spoke with seven families yesterday, from within the Dredge Creek and David James Scheme area, all of whom were affected by floodwaters as high as six feet in some places.

A farmer who lives in Dredge Creek told Kaieteur News that the water will usually rise in the nearby canal, but this is the first time it has resulted in such severe flooding.

When Kaieteur News visited the man’s farm, which was already under some five feet of water, it was observed that most of his crops have already begun to wither, having being under water for a number of days.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, water from the lake communities along the coast, are usually deposited into the Pomeroon River via the Dredge Creek area. It is presently unclear why the community was affected by the unprecedented volume of water. Dams are the only defense between residents and the creeks, canals and river. As the water from creeks and canals overtopped the dams, residents were left completely defenseless.

The farmer who spoke with Kaieteur News said that “last year the administration dig out the canal to give we some drainage, but the dams that they build really low, that is why the water overtopping now… right now I got about five feet water in me yard and farm… all me plantain, cassava and pepper all gone down.”

Kaieteur News eventually met with a number of families who were affected in the David James scheme area.

Since many of these households use a latrine, their concern surrounded sanitation, especially with the pandemic.

A 55-year-old woman, who identified herself as Claudette, said that the latrines of residents within the area, have been flooded for days.

“We need help right now because we poor, the toilet here is latrine… where we going to go when we want to go defecate… we need help because this is hell right now. If we pack we bag and want to leave where are we going to go? We have little kids and Corona (virus) going around. We can’t risk them getting diarrhea or sick.”

The woman told Kaieteur News that as the water rose, she was forced to occupy an incomplete house, with nothing but a tarpaulin.

Families within the David James scheme also reported that they have incurred millions in losses, due to their farms being flooded.

Some residents were left with no other option, but to reap some of their produce in an attempt to salvage them from the flood.

When asked what long-term solution should be implemented, residents indicated that the dams surrounding communities in the Pomeroon need to be significantly upgraded. In addition, residents believe that the drainage trenches within the area should be excavated, and sluices should be reintroduced.

The Pomeroon area is mainly a farming one.