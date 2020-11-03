The biggest con in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hearing how de government want file civil charges against former government officials who are alleged to have passed transport without the full payment for lands and for selling lands at below valuation prices. Civil charges different from criminal charges and can be filed by anyone.

It gat dem boys thinking dat if de government can file civil charges over de sale of land, de boys can also file civil charges over de giveaway of oil blocks. So it gat dem boys thinking about filing an action against some of dem government offficials who did giveaway dem oil blocks to people wah some of dem seh dem nah even know.

Guyana is noted for its con artists. We once had a conman who used to be called Dr. Crime. De man sell out parliament building and was about to make a killing by selling de Parade Ground when his plan was intercepted.

It said that Dr. Crime even con Burnham. One time, Dr. Crime impersonated the Indian High Commissioner from Suriname and was able to sit as a special guest next to Burnham during a table tennis tournament.

Uncle Moses did talk the story about de time when Burnham walk in parliament. He notice Boysie Ramkarran who had a sharp wit seated in the Opposition benches. Burnham turned to him and said, “Boysie, I know more jokes than you!”

Boysie replied, “Yes, I agree.” And he slowly pointed in the direction of the ministers on the government front benches, and added: “Because it is you who appointed all of them!”

Talk half and leh we see who gan file civil action against dem who giveaway oil blocks!