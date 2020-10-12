Abandoned Tuschen building to be remodeled as training centre

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Board of Industry and Training (BIT), Richard Maughn, have plans to turn an abandoned call centre at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo(EBE) into a training centre.

It is the aim to train residents of the Region Three area in a number of areas of marketable skills. The centre will also target residents from Region Two (Essequibo Coast) because of the proximity to the Essequibo River which borders the regions.

The CEO said that keeping with the plans, the structure will primarily run a range of information and communication technology (ICT) training programmes. The programmes will include website designing, application development and other programmes including cake decoration, cosmetology and sewing.

He stated that the centre will also cater for the development of youth, single parents and retrenched workers.

According to Minister Hamiliton, the construction of the building had started under the previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government but was mostly inoperable during the Coalition administration.

Following the passage of the 2020 emergency budget, the Ministry of Labour moved immediately to determine how to rehabilitate and re-establish the building as the Tuschen Training Centre.

The minister said: “In our budget proposal we have some resources budgeted… such as computers and all the other (equipment) and we hope to start procuring them in the next couple of weeks.”

He said that it is the intention to start running a number of programmes before the end of the year.