‘Ghetto Flex’ murder accused among two freed at the opening of criminal trials

Kaieteur News – Keron Taylor who was charged with the 2015 murder of Senasie Lewis was among two murder accused freed at the opening of the criminal trial of the October assizes in Georgetown yesterday.

Taylor who stood accused before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed jury pleaded not guilty to the charge. He joined the proceeding via video conference from the Georgetown Prisons and was represented by Attorney-at –law, Nigel Hughes who made a no case submission. The no-case submission was upheld by the court after the main witness in the case, Troy Abrams said he could not remember what took place. Taylor was one of two men who were charged with the murder of 22-year-old Lewis. His co-accused Clive Forde was shot dead by police after he escaped during a prison break.

According to reports, Lewis of Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was riddled with bullets by gunmen outside Ghetto Flex, the popular night spot located at the corner of Albouys and James Street, Albouystown, on September 4, 2014; he was reportedly shot nine times about the body. The men immediately escaped after the execution in a waiting car that was parked on Sussex Street.

Meanwhile, Desmond James who stood accused of the 2015 murder of Glendon Cox was also freed on a no-case submission by the Court yesterday. He was represented by Attorney, Mark Conway.