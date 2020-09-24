Small steps could lead to a giant leap

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys please dat Prezzie went to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and examine de wuk wah bin doing deh over the years. It did seem as if nobody was listening to de Waterfall paper when it bin pointing out de shoddy wuk wah bin do at the airport and de nuff money wah de country gat to pay fuh a patchwork job.

De bossman of de Waterfall paper bin seh dat he could a build more dan one airport with de money wah dem spend pun de project. And it did look like if he was one voice crying out in the wilderness.

But now the Prezzie look like he gan tek action and put an end to de slackness. De man went he self fuh see the works wah do. And he scolded and schooled some of dem who did believe that dem could ah pull wool over he eyes. De man show dem dat he know about fixed price contract and dem can’t try fuh fool he.

Dem boys thankful fuh small mercies. Dem hoping that this first step, small as it is, gan lead to a giant leap fuh ensure that we finally put some sense into dem contractors wah constantly giving we a 6 fuh 9.

Dem boys like what dem seeing so far with de new Prezzie. He look like he is an action man. And he is also a talk man because he talking improvement in recent days. He now sounding like a proper statesman. And he sounding less like Jagdeo and more like he own self.

Talk half and wait fuh find out if Jagdeo getting sideline by Prezzie.