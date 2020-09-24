Small steps could lead to a giant leap

Latest update September 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
Dem boys please dat Prezzie went to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and examine de wuk wah bin doing deh over the years. It did seem as if nobody was listening to de Waterfall paper when it bin pointing out de shoddy wuk wah bin do at the airport and de nuff money wah de country gat to pay fuh a patchwork job.
De bossman of de Waterfall paper bin seh dat he could a build more dan one airport with de money wah dem spend pun de project. And it did look like if he was one voice crying out in the wilderness.
But now the Prezzie look like he gan tek action and put an end to de slackness. De man went he self fuh see the works wah do. And he scolded and schooled some of dem who did believe that dem could ah pull wool over he eyes. De man show dem dat he know about fixed price contract and dem can’t try fuh fool he.
Dem boys thankful fuh small mercies. Dem hoping that this first step, small as it is, gan lead to a giant leap fuh ensure that we finally put some sense into dem contractors wah constantly giving we a 6 fuh 9.
Dem boys like what dem seeing so far with de new Prezzie. He look like he is an action man. And he is also a talk man because he talking improvement in recent days. He now sounding like a proper statesman. And he sounding less like Jagdeo and more like he own self.
Talk half and wait fuh find out if Jagdeo getting sideline by Prezzie.
Sep 24, 2020DERBY, England – Peaking at the right time. That is how West Indies Women’s new ball bowler Shakera Selman described her career after an impressive performance in the first T20 International...
Sep 24, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 22, 2020
Sep 21, 2020
One of the most unbearable patterns of thoughts I find exist in this country was manifested in the newspapers weeks after... more
The total number of coronavirus cases in Guyana stood at 2, 535 on Wednesday of which there are almost more than 1,000 active... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]