Repairs ongoing to GPL’s submarine cable

Latest update September 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Workers of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) were yesterday working on the 13.8 kV Submarine Cable across the Demerara River.
The idea, according to GPL, is to fix a number of faults on the cable which links the power stations on East and West Demerara.
“GPL’s technical team is currently conducting a “Fault Finding Exercise” on the company’s 13.8 kV Submarine Cable across the Demerara River between Princess Street, Georgetown and Transport and Harbours Department – Ferry Stelling Vreed-en-hoop, West Bank Demerara,” GPL said in a Facebook post.
“The purpose of this exercise is to identify the fault, repair damages and repower this Submarine cable link.”
Sep 20, 2020The President, executive and members of We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) is extending sincere condolences to the wife, children, relatives and cycling fraternity of the late Wilbert Benjamin who is...
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
I was tempted to ask my editor if for this edition of the newspaper, I can republish my Friday article titled, “Zone of... more
Let us be frank! Dr. Frank Anthony cannot solve the high incidence of coronavirus cases and deaths. But the problem is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]