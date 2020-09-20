Latest update September 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Repairs ongoing to GPL’s submarine cable

Sep 20, 2020 News 0

Workers of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) were yesterday working on the 13.8 kV Submarine Cable across the Demerara River.
The idea, according to GPL, is to fix a number of faults on the cable which links the power stations on East and West Demerara.
“GPL’s technical team is currently conducting a “Fault Finding Exercise” on the company’s 13.8 kV Submarine Cable across the Demerara River between Princess Street, Georgetown and Transport and Harbours Department – Ferry Stelling Vreed-en-hoop, West Bank Demerara,” GPL said in a Facebook post.
“The purpose of this exercise is to identify the fault, repair damages and repower this Submarine cable link.”

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former national cyclist, Wilbert Benjamin

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former national cyclist,...

Sep 20, 2020

The President, executive and members of We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) is extending sincere condolences to the wife, children, relatives and cycling fraternity of the late Wilbert Benjamin who is...
Read More
“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike Singh

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike

Sep 20, 2020

GBBC’s President clears the air on Vivian Harris’ comments

GBBC’s President clears the air on Vivian...

Sep 20, 2020

BCB assists twenty young cricketers with the Singh brother’s assistance

BCB assists twenty young cricketers with the...

Sep 20, 2020

Anamayah Memorial Hospital clears the air on the Wilbert Benjamin issue

Anamayah Memorial Hospital clears the air on the...

Sep 19, 2020

Guyana MF Neil Danns: “The Gold Cup Prelims can be an advantage”

Guyana MF Neil Danns: “The Gold Cup Prelims can...

Sep 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019