Repairs ongoing to GPL’s submarine cable

Workers of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) were yesterday working on the 13.8 kV Submarine Cable across the Demerara River.

The idea, according to GPL, is to fix a number of faults on the cable which links the power stations on East and West Demerara.

“GPL’s technical team is currently conducting a “Fault Finding Exercise” on the company’s 13.8 kV Submarine Cable across the Demerara River between Princess Street, Georgetown and Transport and Harbours Department – Ferry Stelling Vreed-en-hoop, West Bank Demerara,” GPL said in a Facebook post.

“The purpose of this exercise is to identify the fault, repair damages and repower this Submarine cable link.”