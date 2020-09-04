APNU+AFC knew of deadly effects of flaring but still allowed ExxonMobil to pollute Guyana’s airspace

Report exposes …

American multi-national, ExxonMobil, has been flaring gas offshore Guyana for almost eight months due to mechanical issues it experienced with the Liza Destiny’s gas compressor system that is being fixed in Germany.

The oil giant had been burning gas while the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) regime was in office- since last December to be exact. Even though it was fully aware of the deadly effects of flaring, the APNU+AFC regime did absolutely nothing about it.

Kaieteur News was able to ascertain the former regime’s awareness of the effects of flaring by way of Annex A (4) of the Green State Development Strategy: Vision 2040.

This document was developed by the Granger regime.

Annex A (4) provided analytical evidence to support why the APNU+AFC is/was opposed to flaring. The document states that the negative impacts of gas flaring are well understood by the former regime, as such, Guyana would not undertake routine gas flaring for any excess associated gas produced from the offshore petroleum fields.

The Annex goes on to note that the option to release gas into the atmosphere by flaring and venting is an important practice in oil production for safety reasons. It was noted, however, that such a practice generates a high level of hydrocarbons when oil-gas-water solutions are flared.

It was further noted by the coalition government at the time that the process of burning associated gas “has many negative impacts on the environment,” including the release of Carbon Dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gas emissions.

The Annex also stated that studies in Nigeria, where gas flaring is not prohibited, demonstrated the links between environmental impacts such as acid rain. Other impacts the report said, included negative health impacts due to exposure to pollutants.

Kaieteur News, by way of extensive research, would have also shown how gas flaring contributes to climate change, which has serious implications for the world.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria, was keen to note in one of its studies that gas flaring is actually a major source of greenhouse gases (GHG) contributing to global warming which could accelerate the problem of climatic change and harsh living conditions on earth, if not checked.

The Department also notes that there are over 250 toxins released from flaring including carcinogens such as benzopyrene, benzene, carbon disulphide (CS2), carbonyl sulphide (COS) and toluene; metals such as mercury, arsenic and chromium; sour gas with Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) and Sulfur Dioxide (SO2); Nitrogen oxides (NOx); Carbon dioxide (CO2); and methane (CH4) which contributes to the greenhouse gases.

To date, ExxonMobil has polluted Guyana’s airspace with more than 10 billion cubic feet of gas. On a daily basis, it is burning 12 to 15 million cubic feet.