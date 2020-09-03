Hamper and Pamper replacing Lampy and Pampy

Latest update September 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 03, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
Dem boys hear we plan fuh borrow one billion Guyana dollars fuh improve the maternity hospital over de river.
De boss man of de Waterfall paper seh dat if dem give he de billion dollars, he would build a brand new hospital with dat money.
But de real issue is why we gat to borrow a few million US dollars when we giving away hundreds of millions through dem bad deals we signing with dem foreign investors.
De President go to Berbice and he promise fuh open up back them sugar estates wah close. Dem boys seh all he doing is putting dem worker fuh scratch a living.
If he get de right deal from dem bauxite company wah digging out we ore and shipping it out, none of dem worker nah gat to worry about going and do back- breaking wuk fuh cut cane.
But is bad deal mek we gat fuh put them back fuh cut cane and dem wife and mooma gat fuh line up fuh receive hamper.
While some people ah receive hamper, some politician gan soon want pampers. Since some of dem lose power, dem looking magga and dem wetting dem pants.
But is suh when yuh sins ketch up with yuh. Dem try fuh steal election and now dem wrang-doing ketching up with them.
Talk half and wait fuh when pamper start share!
Sep 03, 2020CPL – Shimron Hetmyer followed another good Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling performance with an unbeaten half-century to take the perennial finalists to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)...
Sep 03, 2020
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
In my August 23 column, captioned: “APNU+AFC: Complex and not so complex reasons for the untergang,” I indicated that... more
Dr. Vincent Adams, the Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was more than a decent cricketer. He could at times... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]