Police foil robbery plan on mining camp

On Thursday last ranks from Region Seven succeeded in foiling a robbery plan allegedly hatched by the ‘Gangsters’ on a mining camp at Kurupung, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

The ‘Gangsters’ is said to be a gang of about 12 men who have been terrorizing and bullying persons in Kurupung.

The foiled robbery was confirmed yesterday by Regional Commander, Dion Moore.

On Wednesday last Moore informed this newspaper that he had planned to investigate reports that surfaced of a gang, terrorizing, threatening and bullying miners at the location. The Commander had said that he even received a call from the Police headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown alerting him about the on-going situation.

According to information received by this publication from a source at Kurupung, police ranks arrived unexpectedly on Thursday – one day after a dredge owner’s life was threatened by the gang.

Kaieteur News was told that the leaders of the gang and the dredge owner have been at logger heads over a mining concession for some two years now. The gang had bullied their way onto the man’s concession and was forcefully removed by police. However, since then the gang has been terrorizing and threatening to kill the dredge owner.

Recently, while the dredge owner left his camp to source food for his workers, they returned and occupied his concession, this publication was told. It was also revealed that the gang even forced the dredge owner’s employee to use his fuel and excavator to work for them. The employee was subsequently fired and the gang retaliated by threatening to chop the dredge owner to death.

Kaieteur News was told that the gang was planning to rob the said dredge owner of his production on the same day ranks entered the area.

According to police, the gang’s plan was foiled thus causing them to abandon the robbery mission.

This newspaper learnt from sources that as a result of the police interception and continued presence, the gang scattered. However, only one of its members was caught and arrested. Sources close to investigation assured that a thorough investigation into the countless allegations made against the gang will continue.

Kaieteur News had also reported last week that the gang has been named in the trafficking of Venezuelan women between the ages 16 and 25 in the area. Accusations were also made against its members regarding a number of murders and armed robberies.