Mastermind in Canadian citizen’s murder denies involvement in the crime

– brother of suspect also implicates the businessman

The rice farmer accused of concocting the plan to murder Canadian citizen Nicholas Jaipaul is reportedly denying that he played a part in the grizzly crime. This was disclosed by a senior police source in Region Six. However, while he is denying his involvement, both sons of the maid have since implicated the businessman. They told police that they were already paid some of money promised and was expected to receive the remainder after the job was completed.

Kaieteur News was told that investigators are looking to secure an extension to keep the rice farmer in custody based on the new information gathered. He is being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, Georgetown.

Nicholas Jaipaul, 23 arrived in Guyana on vacation with his 86-year-old grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul in January. They were staying at the home where he grew up at Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and were expected to secure a flight out of the country in May but due to the closure of airports and restrictions imposed during the COVID pandemic, they were forced to remain in the country.

The younger Jaipaul went missing Sunday night and was feared kidnapped by his grandfather, the police were informed and a probe was launched. The following day, the grandfather received a call on his landline phone from an anonymous caller saying that they had young man. The call was subsequently traced to a location in Georgetown where the son of the maid that cooked for the Jaipauls was arrested. Under intense interrogation, the suspect confessed to strangling the man and burning his body.

He said he had the help of his brother, a former murder accused, and was promised $500,000 to kill the Canadian and lure the grandfather with a ransom to also be killed. He implicated the Corentyne rice farmer as the mastermind. The plan was reportedly concocted by the rice farmer because he owed a large amount of money to the grandfather of the victim over the rental of his rice lands. The businessman was subsequently arrested.

Based on information provided by a source, the suspect had visited the house of the Jaipauls on Sunday to pick soursop leaves and had spent a few hours “gaffing with the victim”. It is believed that the suspect returned that night and lured the victim out his house then killed him.

Police were led to the burnt remains of Nicholas Jaipaul located in a desolate location surrounded by thick vegetation at Moleson Creek on Tuesday. There, a skull and pieces of bones were found. Samples were taken to be analyzed and a post mortem examination was done at the scene by pathologist Nehaul Singh.