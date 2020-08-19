Latest update August 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

December to Remember” with Predo Baby Diaper.

Aug 19, 2020 News 0

Win Big this Christmas with Predo Baby Diaper where a lucky customer will win a 2016 Axio Car.

From their first hug to their first steps, to training pants (pullup style), Predo Diaper has got you covered. It is a premium quality diaper known for its high absorbency level and ability to keep babies clean, dry and comfortable, available from Newborn to Stage Seven (7), with various pack sizes to choose from. Parents can now start smiling by reaping the rewards from this latest promotion.

HOW TO ENTER:
* OPTION 1: SUBMIT 2 PACKS (MINI 2 76’S, MIDI 3 68’S, MAXI 4 60’S, JUNIOR 48’S.)
* OPTION 2: SUBMIT 3 PACKS (NB 1 54’S, MINI 2 50’S, MIDI 3 44’S MAXI 4 40’S JUNIOR 5 32’S, EXTRA LARGE 6 28’S)
* OPTION 3: SUBMIT 12 PACKS (NB 1 13’S, MINI 2 12’S, MIDI 3 11’S MAXI 4 10’S JUNIOR 5 9’S)
* OPTION 4: SUBMIT 3 PANTS PULLUP STYLE PACKS (MIDI 3 44’S, MAXI 4 40’S, JUNIOR 5 32, 2XL 6 28’S, 3XL 7 24’S)

Place packs in an envelope with your name address and telephone number.
Drop envelope at participating location.
Predo baby diaper is Affordable and Available nationwide.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports West Side dominoes tourney

Aug 19, 2020

As part of its corporate responsibility, Trophy Stall has once again thrown its backing behind sporting activities as the entity has supported the West Side dominoes competition which is set to be...
Read More
Narine is too good with bat and ball

Narine is too good with bat and ball

Aug 19, 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening encounter today

Guyana Amazon Warriors and TKR clash in opening...

Aug 18, 2020

GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

GABF looking to upgrade Courts during lockdown

Aug 18, 2020

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around the world

Hero CPL to broadcast the return of T20 around...

Aug 18, 2020

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates to public institutions

Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates...

Aug 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The tangled web of nepotism

    The PPP/C will worsen a bad situation in the Foreign Service. Its recent engineering of changes with the Ministry of Foreign... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019