December to Remember” with Predo Baby Diaper.

Win Big this Christmas with Predo Baby Diaper where a lucky customer will win a 2016 Axio Car.
From their first hug to their first steps, to training pants (pullup style), Predo Diaper has got you covered. It is a premium quality diaper known for its high absorbency level and ability to keep babies clean, dry and comfortable, available from Newborn to Stage Seven (7), with various pack sizes to choose from. Parents can now start smiling by reaping the rewards from this latest promotion.
HOW TO ENTER:
* OPTION 1: SUBMIT 2 PACKS (MINI 2 76’S, MIDI 3 68’S, MAXI 4 60’S, JUNIOR 48’S.)
* OPTION 2: SUBMIT 3 PACKS (NB 1 54’S, MINI 2 50’S, MIDI 3 44’S MAXI 4 40’S JUNIOR 5 32’S, EXTRA LARGE 6 28’S)
* OPTION 3: SUBMIT 12 PACKS (NB 1 13’S, MINI 2 12’S, MIDI 3 11’S MAXI 4 10’S JUNIOR 5 9’S)
* OPTION 4: SUBMIT 3 PANTS PULLUP STYLE PACKS (MIDI 3 44’S, MAXI 4 40’S, JUNIOR 5 32, 2XL 6 28’S, 3XL 7 24’S)
Place packs in an envelope with your name address and telephone number.
Drop envelope at participating location.
Predo baby diaper is Affordable and Available nationwide.
