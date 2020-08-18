Emergency Medicine Specialist promotes importance of a strong immune system

As country battles surge in COVID-19 cases…

– says early treatment can help prevent severe form of the disease

“The stronger our immune system, the better are our chances of overcoming COVID-19.” This is the advice proffered by Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr. Zulfikar Bux.

Dr. Bux, since the outbreak of COVID here, has outlined a series of measures that once adhered to, can help to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Sadly, a number of persons have not been paying heed and the consequence has been a surge in cases.

Guyana has thus far recorded more than 700 cases with 24 fatalities.

Fearing that the situation could become a national disaster if left unchecked, Dr. Bux has compiled what he describes as “the best evidence available thus far” with the aim of helping persons to make wise decisions that can help reduce the spread of the disease.

High on the agenda in this regard, he noted, is the need to “prepare our immune system for battle by arming it ahead of time.” To do this, he added, can be as simple as ensuring that the immune system is well boosted with zinc, vitamin C and vitamin B, and the benefit of sufficient rest cannot be underestimated.

Dr. Bux has continuously emphasized too that among the tactical moves that can help to counter the spread of COVID-19 is the wearing of face mask while in public. “If all of us wear our mask when we are out and about, we will break this surge and rid ourselves of this menace. While everyone is not compliant with mask wearing, those that comply and wear mask are at a lower risk of catching the disease,” the medical practitioner noted.

Addressing the surge in cases in his most recently weekly column in this newspaper, Dr. Bux said, “We are having a surge in COVID-19 infections in Region Four and the hinterland regions.” And because of this development, he insists that, “We all need to be strategic, responsible and keep ourselves informed so that each of us can contribute in a greater way to help mitigate this surge.”

In taking note of an evident increase in social activities, Dr. Bux asserted that in order to win the fight against COVID-19, social distancing is still a very important measure to adhere to.

According to Dr. Bux, “There are too many myths about COVID-19 and too many persons who do not believe in the disease in Guyana. As a result, there is lesser adherence to guidelines, which increase the risk of this disease spreading.”

For this reason, he stressed the need to “keep ourselves informed about it so that we can make the correct decisions. Try to know the hotspots and avoid visiting those areas as much as possible. Ensure you get your information from reliable sources and educate others about this disease.”

He also noted that if persons suspect that they might have been exposed to someone with the disease, they should visit a testing facility. “The stigma about the disease and the fear of being isolated should not deter you from getting tested if you have symptoms suggestive of the disease. The earlier you get tested, the faster you can be placed on treatment which can help save your life,” said Dr. Bux.

Being aware of your COVID-19 status, the doctor noted, could by extension “help you to protect your loved ones by avoiding them and getting them tested so that they can also get early care. The option of you getting isolated at home is being implemented so you do not have to fear that you will be taken away from home.”

One of the most effective ways to curb the spread of the disease, Dr. Bux added, is for health authorities to know who has the disease and those who were exposed to it. “The more information you give to authorities, the better are your chances of getting help and helping authorities to help others who may be at risk. Once they are aware of everyone who are at risk, authorities may be able to prevent them from getting infected and avoid those that were not exposed from becoming exposed,” he noted.

Early testing and treatment is important since, according to Dr. Bux, “there is strong evidence from studies showing patients who used Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine early have better outcomes from the disease.”

While there are other treatment options available for hospitalized patients, Dr. Bux said that studies suggest that the early use of these drugs help to prevent the virus from entering the cells and therefore prevent the progression of the disease to the severe form of the disease.