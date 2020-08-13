12 Brazilians charged, remanded for illegal entry

Two weeks after 12 Brazilians were arrested at Rockstone Trail, Linden, for allegedly entering the country illegally, Magistrate Wanda Fortune on Tuesday remanded them to prison after they denied the charge.

They were charged for entering Guyana illegally on July 30, 2020.

The defendants appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court, and are expected to make their next court appearance on August 18, 2020.

According to information, on the day in question, the defendants were apprehended around 02:00hrs at Rockstone, Linden. They were then taken to the Wismar Health Facility to be quarantined and tested for the Coronavirus.

To date, Linden has recorded a total of 11 confirmed cases with one death. The remaining 10 cases have recovered leaving the region COVID-free.

Despite efforts by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) to curb the illegal entries, the region continue to battle an influx.

Brazil is the country with the second highest death toll due to the Coronavirus, and illegal entry have been worrying authorities.

There were the establishment of COVID-19 checkpoints and roadblocks at the Linden-Lethem trail to ensure that persons are screened for the virus.

While the number of positive Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Guyana, Lethem is reportedly still faced with an influx of Brazilians although the borders are closed due to the pandemic.

Since March, Guyana’s borders and ports of entry have been closed to prevent the spread. However, authorities continue to struggle to deal with the illegal entries of nationals from Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil.

Many of the confirmed Coronavirus cases in Region Nine were blamed on illegals from Brazil. The neighbouring country has confirmed more than 2.5 million cases and has recorded over 90,000 deaths.

Last month, at the Guyana/Brazil border crossing, police arrested a bus driver and two accomplices for attempting to pick up nine Brazilian nationals.