Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

12 Brazilians charged, remanded for illegal entry

Aug 13, 2020 News 0

Two weeks after 12 Brazilians were arrested at Rockstone Trail, Linden, for allegedly entering the country illegally, Magistrate Wanda Fortune on Tuesday remanded them to prison after they denied the charge.
They were charged for entering Guyana illegally on July 30, 2020.
The defendants appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court, and are expected to make their next court appearance on August 18, 2020.
According to information, on the day in question, the defendants were apprehended around 02:00hrs at Rockstone, Linden. They were then taken to the Wismar Health Facility to be quarantined and tested for the Coronavirus.
To date, Linden has recorded a total of 11 confirmed cases with one death. The remaining 10 cases have recovered leaving the region COVID-free.
Despite efforts by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) to curb the illegal entries, the region continue to battle an influx.
Brazil is the country with the second highest death toll due to the Coronavirus, and illegal entry have been worrying authorities.
There were the establishment of COVID-19 checkpoints and roadblocks at the Linden-Lethem trail to ensure that persons are screened for the virus.
While the number of positive Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Guyana, Lethem is reportedly still faced with an influx of Brazilians although the borders are closed due to the pandemic.
Since March, Guyana’s borders and ports of entry have been closed to prevent the spread. However, authorities continue to struggle to deal with the illegal entries of nationals from Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil.
Many of the confirmed Coronavirus cases in Region Nine were blamed on illegals from Brazil. The neighbouring country has confirmed more than 2.5 million cases and has recorded over 90,000 deaths.
Last month, at the Guyana/Brazil border crossing, police arrested a bus driver and two accomplices for attempting to pick up nine Brazilian nationals.

Similar Articles

Sports

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

Aug 13, 2020

“I am seeking to build relationships of trust and confidentiality” – Ramson Jr. Georgetown: The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, made a courtesy call on the new...
Read More
Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Aug 13, 2020

CPL partners with WSC Sports to innovate delivery of video content as franchise T20 cricket returns this month

CPL partners with WSC Sports to innovate delivery...

Aug 13, 2020

Rafiek, bowlers lead Regal Masters to comfortable win

Rafiek, bowlers lead Regal Masters to comfortable...

Aug 13, 2020

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

Aug 12, 2020

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

Aug 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon gets a shock-attack

    President Irfaan Ali has put on hold the approval of the Payara off-shore oil project until a full review of it is undertaken... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019