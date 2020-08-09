A man get invite without invitation

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem now gat difference between a ‘swearing-in’ and an ‘inauguration’.

When yuh gat fuh tek de Oath of Office, de British does call de ceremony a ‘swearing-in’. De Americans call de same thing an ‘inauguration’.

De Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee copying from de Soulja Bai. He bin had wan ‘swearing-in’ at Parliament and den he had an ‘inauguration ceremony’ at the National Stadium.

Irfaan…sorry, Jagdeo decide dat dem gat to do both a ‘swearing-in’ and an inauguration. If Soulja Bai can do it, den Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee gan do it too.

Nuff invitation get send out fuh de inauguration. Kaieteur News get invite. Dem even send an invitation fuh Mr. Awis but it did have no portfolio pun de envelope.

Dem boys had to open de envelope fuh only find out if was de same Mr. Awis who no longer wukkin at de Waterfall paper.

When dem open de envelope, it empty. Somebody send de envelope without de invitation. Dem staff at de Waterfall paper call Mr. Awis fuh tell he. He tell dem to still send de envelope.

He ask dem fuh send it to de office of he friend Mr. Kay Bee wha bin get plenty contract from the HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See.

Dem boys nah know whether Mr. Awis get a piece of any of dem contract.

Mr Awis is now wan Facebook journalist. He put up wan story since last Tuesday. And de last time dem boys check, it nah get a single ‘like’.

Lil Joe, who was he friend, asking fuh leave. Like he nah know dat he wan political appointee.

Was de same thing with Mr. Awis, he too bin ask fuh leave. But de Bossman think he ask fuh leave de wuk.

Talk half and wait fuh see where Lil Joe gun spend he leave. It can’t be in Camp Street.