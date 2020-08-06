Police, Army to play bigger role in COVID fight – DCMO

The Joint Services are expected to play a more prominent role in the planning and execution of the national strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increased role of the army and the police at the level of the National Taskforce on COVID-19 was on Monday highlighted during the first meeting between the newly elected President Irfaan Ali and members of the health team.

During the discussion, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, highlighted the issue among those in need of urgent redress.

Dr. Gordon-Boyle noted that the role of the Joint Services in the fight against the pandemic is urgently needed particularly along the border communities which has been most affected by the disease.

The suggestion to increase the input of the joint services was accepted in light of the increasing cases of the virus in the border locations at Region Nine and the mining areas in Region Seven.

Guyana currently has over 500 positives cases of COVID-19 with Regions Seven and Nine reported as having the highest number of infections.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, in a recent breakdown of the regional distribution of positive cases, noted that Regions Seven and Nine have been flagged for having several hotspots for the spread of the disease.

According to the CMO, as a result, in the space of 96 hours (4 days), Guyana has reported 96 new cases.

He reminded that the Coronavirus is not selective or exclusive; it’s everywhere including the neighbouring territories- Brazil, Venezuela, Suriname.

“So everyone, everywhere, in all the 10 administrative regions, needs to make that special effort to continue playing a part in spreading the message about COVID-19. There should be no letting up; complacency and worse still a laissez faire attitude can be our undoing,” he said.

Dr. Persaud also sought to dispel some of misconceptions about COVID-19.

The CMO noted that talks such as the disease doesn’t exist, that wearing a mask causes the disease and testing brings about the disease can do more harm than good.

The CMO said, “We need to dispel these myths if we are going to break the back of the camel; not only in Regions Seven and Nine but in every community.”

According to Dr. Persaud, this is the only way that Guyana can be supportive of the selfless efforts of the health workers on the frontline who are risking their lives to prevent the further transmission of the Coronavirus disease.