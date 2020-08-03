COVID-19 death toll rises to 21 as Guyana records 44 new cases

The Ministry of Public Health disclosed yesterday that another person lost their life to novel Coronavirus.

Kaieteur News understands that the 21st COVID-19 related death occurred on July 30 and said to be that of a 34-year-old male East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident. In a recent table posted on the Ministry of Health Facebook’s page, it was noted that the number of persons who tested positive for Coronavirus now stands at 474 with 44 new cases being recorded for yesterday.

This massive increase now takes the total number of active cases in Guyana to 268, three of which have been placed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It was also noted there has been no recoveries over the last few days.