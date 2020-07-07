ERC urges political parties to help reduce tension

As a result of the electoral impasse which has grappled the country for over 120 days, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is calling on political leaders to reduce the tension and unrest.

“The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), once again, wishes to lend its voice to the call for peace and responsible behaviour as the nation awaits the final declaration of the March 02, 2020, General and Regional Elections,” a statement to the press yesterday read.

It went on to say that there is no doubt that the historically long period it has taken for the declaration to be made has exacerbated tensions and discontent while unfortunately fostering ethnic strife, especially on social media platforms. There is also no doubt that public utterances, including the building of expectations by some officials and their political subjects, have and continue to contribute to the heightening of tensions and a further widening of unwanted division among our people.

“This is not only extremely worrying due to the potential danger it poses as our electoral history so regrettably reminds” the statement said, “but woefully unhelpful to the daunting and crucial task of forging harmony so vital at this juncture. The Commission therefore reiterates the need for all Leaders and stakeholder groups to act in a much needed responsible manner and to ensure those, whom they influence, do likewise. At the same time, it commends those who have and continue to act responsibly.”

It is against this that the Commission plans on officially writing to the leaders of all political parties urging them and their constituents to work towards de-escalating tensions and adherence to law and order. “The desire for peace and good relations will take genuine and collective efforts by stakeholder groups and individuals. These efforts would also include acceptance of the elections results when they are declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM),” the Commission said.

The Commission offered that, having been birthed out of political discord, it values and commends the efforts of all stakeholders who continue to work tirelessly in the interest of safeguarding peace and democracy in Guyana.

In conclusion, the ERC stated, “Let us therefore work together in the best interest of our nation, for there can be no option to peace and unity which ultimately reside in our hands. With all hands on board, let us promote harmony and good relations.”