De music now start

Dem Boys Seh…

Some people in de HAP-New +HAY-Eff-See think that de Americans bluffing. Dem nah tek it serious when de Americans warned that there will be serious implications for people and dem family who benefit from electoral fraud. Dem think dat was only fat talk or rum shop gyaff.

De Americans send a message to all dem who planning fuh rig dem way back into guvment.

But dem bannas in de Coalition feel that dem could get away with de rigging, de frigging and de jigging. And dem had some elements supporting dem and dem nasty ways.

Yesterday, de Big Man in de State Department, de Pompeo man, who is in charge of foreign relations all over the world fuh he country, signal that is time fuh heavy manners. He nah playing nah mo. He nah talking nah mo. Is action time.

De man mek it known that he dun pass instructions to de State Department dat all those who undermine democracy gun feel de heat.

If yuh don’t know this is the last stage. Talks done.

De pressure coming down. Playtime done. De music gun now start.

De State Department does start with visas and then move to dem people family. Den the attention would start on the bank accounts and properties and if you does do business, it gun stop. A one day trip to New York or Miami not happening because the visas cancelled.

Is no longer just about who benefitting from de rigging. De hammer can now fall pun all them who undermining democracy – dis mean it can fall pun some ah dem in GEE-CUM, plenty in de guvment, nuff ah dem in de Coalition and some ah dem wha signing petition for de Rig-adier to stay in power by all means.

All who been trying fuh bring back de Coalition through de back door gun get a rude awakening – through de front door.

All ah dem wha deh pun social media dishonestly calling fuh de Rig-adier fuh get swear in gun get a surprise when dem and dem family discover that dem can’t travel no more to dem western countries. And when dem go fuh collect dem money wha dem family does send fuh dem, dem gun find out dat it freeze even though is summertime.

De Americans done gat dem list. And de names dem miss, dem boys gun supply.

Dis na lang time. All who doing dutty tings and trying to sell off or give to dem friends, nuttin don’t hide for long.

Talk half and watch how sanctions does mek some people ketch sense because de Pompeo man call de bluff.