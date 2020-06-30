CCTV footage shows missing Police Constable crossed bridge – mother

Charlene Jordan, the mother of the missing cop, Quincy Lewis, yesterday told Kaieteur News that the investigation into the disappearance of her son has since revealed that he crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge which is less than 10 minutes from where he is stationed at Agricola Police Station.

It has now been more than a week since the Police Constable went missing after he left his Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, home for work but never arrived. Jordan, during an interview with this newspaper, said that her son left home around 17:15hrs on Friday, June 19 for work. The woman said, “We only learnt that he was missing on Tuesday, June 23, after the owner of the car that he left home driving came and told us that he is not getting onto Quincy’s phone.”

“So I tried calling him and his phone went straight to voicemail,” Jordan recounted. She said that it was on Wednesday that she was able to contact the Agricola Police Station and that’s when she found out that Lewis did not turn up for duty.

“After I contacted Agricola Station,” she told Kaieteur News, “some police officers came the same night around 20:00hrs and I told them that Quincy is missing.”

The woman added that she is not aware of her son having any issue with anyone or if he has a girlfriend. The police are continuing their investigations reviewing other CCTV footage on the East Bank Demerara to find out what might have happened to Lewis or where he went after he crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Jordan said that she will be contacting the police today on the progress of their investigations. She is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of her son to contact 677-6547, 680-1436 or the nearest police station.