Declaration should be made on recount without delay – Mandela founded group

The Elders, an international organization of public figures, has said that an electoral declaration based on the recount should be made without delay. This it tweeted yesterday, noting that nearly four months have passed since Guyanese went to the polls on March 2.

“The will of the people,” the organization said, “expressed in the elections and confirmed in the recount must be respected.”

This statement follows news that Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield submitted a report to the Elections Commission, in which he conjured new numbers with no explanation. Lowenfield’s new numbers seek to disenfranchise 115,844 voters, the give the APNU+AFC coalition the victory in the General Election, with a one seat majority in the National Assembly.

The actual results of the elections, as tabulated and certified at the recount, show that the PPP/C got 233,336 valid votes, ahead of APNU+AFC’s 217,920 valid votes.

No declaration may be made now, as the Caribbean Court of Justice has ordered a stay, to maintain the status quo at GECOM. While the court case plays out, the statement adds to calls from international associations and Guyana’s diplomatic partners for the recount to form the basis of a declaration of the results.

The Elders had also tweeted about Guyana’s electoral process on June 2, when the recount was coming to a close. The organization had then said “The Elders continue to view the situation in #Guyana with concern, especially the recent barring of @CarterCenter observers. The will of the people must be respected through the swearing in of a legitimate Government based on the recount’s results.”

The Elders comprises of several former heads of state and other prominent world leaders.It was founded in 2007 by renowned South African leader, Nelson Mandela, to tackle a series of global issues from climate change to conflict resolution.