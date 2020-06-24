$352 Million ‘sea defence’ contract awarded to BK

Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a major ‘sea defence’ contract to BK International Inc.
According to the Ministry of Finance’s NPTAB, the award was made last week Tuesday.
According to a NPTAB approval addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the approval was for the “Construction of Rip Rap Sea Defences at Content, Mahaicony, ECD Region No. 5 to be awarded to BK International Inc,” for the sum of $352,121, 250.
In recent months, there have been concerns about large projects being awarded at a time when the country remains in elections phase.
More than 110 days after the March 2nd general and regional elections, there has been no declarations with court cases and delays marring the process.
The Opposition’s People’s Progressive Party/Civic which recount figures show is ahead and poised to form the next government, has made it clear that it will not honour any projects that it believes was improperly and illegally awarded.
Under the regulations, a government in transition can only spend 1/12 of the previous year’s annual budget with the brakes placed on capital projects.
The sea defence would be considered a capital budget project.
