ALIVE OR DEAD? Mystery lingers over fate of Shawnette Savory

“My daughter is still alive and I have proof…I want the world to know”.

Those were the words of Dhanrajie Murray, the mother of Shawnette Savory, who vanished without trace in August 2016 after she reportedly stepped out of her house at Prospect, East Bank Demerara to pay electricity bills.

Murray is still heartbroken over her daughter’s disappearance and all that is being said is contradicting information on Savory’s whereabouts.

However, Murray says she is determined to prove to everyone that her 37-year-old daughter is still alive.

“Her body was never found and there is a reason for that, because my daughter is still alive. How can you find a body if she is still alive?” Murray told Kaieteur News.

During the interview Murray said, “I am convinced that my daughter is still alive but this entire story that the media have is based on lies…everyone that knows something about Shawnette is lying and they don’t want to talk the truth.”

Shawnette Savory, 37, of 222 Prospect, East Bank Demerara disappeared on August 28, 2016, after leaving her apartment to pay her electricity bills. In 2018, thirty-four-year-old Devindra Ramdiah, also known as ‘Duckman’, Savory’s ex-lover was charged for murder after he allegedly admitted to killing the woman and burying her body somewhere in Soesdyke.

Ramdiah took police officers to a location where he allegedly buried the body, but nothing was found. He then carried the police officers to another location in Skull City, Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Again, no trace of Shonette was unearthed.

However, after Ramdiah spend two years on remand the murder was discharged against him two weeks ago on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

Murray said that she is aware that the matter against Ramdiah was discharged and added, “Every time we asked Devindra to tell us the truth he telling us that he’s scared…what is he scared of, he needs to tell us, he said some con man paid him to admit to killing Shawnette but I already know who is the mastermind behind my daughter’s disappearance.”

Since Shawnette went missing, Murray said that she had sleepless nights; sometimes she would just look at photographs of her daughter and read all the old messages. The woman added that she constantly called her daughter phone.

“All of this pain and suffering just to get my daughter back… I know she is alive. Three times I called Shawnette’s phone (after she disappeared) and she answered. One time she sound like she have a cold but before I could ask anything the phone cut off.”

Murray said that Shawnette answered her phone twice in 2017 and once in 2018, “I know my daughter voice and I know she is alive. I just want her back, just to hold her and see that she is okay.”

The woman sent two voice recordings of the phone call that were allegedly with herself and her missing daughter to Kaieteur News. In the voice recordings Murray kept saying hello then the voice of another woman could be heard for mere seconds before the call ends.

“The landlord told me that after Shawnette left to buy meter credit she returned home but then somebody called her phone and she went out back. The phone record was checked and Fato was the last person that called her.”

“Shawnette’s disappearance has a lot of persons involved. I want to know that my daughter is safe and that she is happy wherever she is. I want her to call me, I want to hear her voice, I miss my baby,” Murray said.

Murray mentioned that Shawnette has a daughter in Canada that constantly calls her to find out about her mother. “When the child calls me and asks me about her mother, I always tell her that soon her mother will return. This August would make four years since Shawnette is missing and for four years I suffered and prayed to God to take care of my daughter and bring her back home to me.”

Shawnette Savory was last seen alive by her relatives on August 28, 2016 and to date her body was never found.