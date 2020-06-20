Elderly woman jumps from burning building to save life – Arson suspected

A 61-year-old female resident of the St. Vivient Woman’s Home jumped from the top flat of the building in an attempt to save herself from a fire that started in a section of the building. The incident occurred on June 15th at the Home’s Thomas Street Location.

The woman reported that she was asleep and heard a big explosion. Upon realizing there was a fire she rushed to her door and found that it had been locked from the outside. With no other means of escape she then lunged herself from her window causing injuries to her ankle.

The incident was said to have occurred around 12:15 hrs and there is reason to believe it stemmed from an act of arson. The brother of the elderly woman related that she was having problems with another occupant of the home and suspects it was the occupant’s son who scaled the fence after hours and started the fire.

Upon injuring her ankle she was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and was later discharged.

In addition the woman has expressed that she is in fear for her life. Since yesterday she has begun the removal of all her belongings from the elderly home showing no intent to return. The traumatized woman is in disbelief but is grateful that she is still alive and well as her injuries could have been worse.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.