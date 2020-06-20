Latest update June 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elderly woman jumps from burning building to save life – Arson suspected

Jun 20, 2020 News 0

A 61-year-old female resident of the St. Vivient Woman’s Home jumped from the top flat of the building in an attempt to save herself from a fire that started in a section of the building. The incident occurred on June 15th at the Home’s Thomas Street Location.
The woman reported that she was asleep and heard a big explosion. Upon realizing there was a fire she rushed to her door and found that it had been locked from the outside. With no other means of escape she then lunged herself from her window causing injuries to her ankle.
The incident was said to have occurred around 12:15 hrs and there is reason to believe it stemmed from an act of arson. The brother of the elderly woman related that she was having problems with another occupant of the home and suspects it was the occupant’s son who scaled the fence after hours and started the fire.
Upon injuring her ankle she was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and was later discharged.
In addition the woman has expressed that she is in fear for her life. Since yesterday she has begun the removal of all her belongings from the elderly home showing no intent to return. The traumatized woman is in disbelief but is grateful that she is still alive and well as her injuries could have been worse.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Sports

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel believes the West Indies should play to their strength and replicate the plans which brought them overwhelming success against England last year. The...
Read More
Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of strategic discipline – Forde

Qualification was much more than football to us,...

Jun 19, 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe...

Jun 18, 2020

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from Blairmont Joining Fredericks & Bess

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from...

Jun 18, 2020

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

Jun 18, 2020

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Jun 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Judging a gift horse

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019