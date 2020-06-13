China’s leading gold mining company buys Guyana Goldfields Inc for C$323M

Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
China’s leading gold mining company, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd has completed the proposed purchase Guyana Goldfields Inc. In a release to the media yesterday, it was announced that Zijin entered into a binding arrangement agreement which will allow it to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Guyana Goldfields for cash consideration of C$1.85 for each Guyana Common Share, valuing Guyana Goldfields at approximately C$323 million.
On June 3, 2020, Guyana Goldfields had received a binding proposal from Zijin to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Guyana Common Shares and notified Silvercorp, a Canadian mining company that submitted the first proposal to purchase Guyana Goldfields, that a superior offer was received.
Silvercorp elected not to exercise its right to match and, as a result, Guyana Goldfields terminated the Silvercorp Arrangement Agreement. Zijin has since agreed to provide Guyana Goldfields with a US$30 million secured loan facility to finance ongoing operations of the Aurora gold mine and to fund its other liquidity needs.
Jun 13, 2020By Sean Devers West Indies head into next month’s three Test series against England, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl in Lancashire and Old...
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 11, 2020
Jun 10, 2020
Today marks 40 years since Walter Rodney was assassinated. The Commission of Inquiry, which his very close revolutionary... more
The WPA stands indicted for betraying Walter Rodney. It has betrayed its former co-leader no less than 6 times. The first... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]