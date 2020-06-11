Cops seek to secure DNA evidence in Linden double murder

Police are seeking to obtain DNA evidence in connection with the murder of Imogene Gordon, 49, and carpenter Royston John, 43, who were knifed to death at Wismar, Linden three months ago.

A senior police official confirmed that investigators have contacted the Guyana Forensic Science laboratory (GFSL) requesting that the tests be done.

In November, 2019, the laboratory had conducted deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests which ascertained the identity of Collin Rodney, whose badly burnt body was found in the trunk of his car at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

On March 17, 2020, the bodies of Imogene Gordon and Royston John were found with multiple stab wounds in Imogene Gordon’s Lot 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar home.

John was reportedly found lying on his back at the door of the lower flat of the incomplete two-storey building while Gordon was discovered lying face down in the lower flat.

Investigators retrieved a knife that is believed to be the murder weapon.They later arrested the slain woman’s estranged reputed husband, Maxwell Usher in the same area where the murders had occurred.

He was transported to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was treated for a wound to one of his hands.

He was subsequently charged and remains on remand.

Imogene Gordon had filed a police complaint against Usher with whom she had shared a common-law relationship. Reports are that she had complained that he threatened to chop off her hands and feet. He was arrested and charged in connection with these allegations on March 10 and later appeared at Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was placed on a six-month bond to keep the peace.