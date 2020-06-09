PPP puts Supreme Court on notice for any intended elections court filings

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP), in anticipation of a court action by the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition against the results of the March 2 Elections, has written the Registrar of the Supreme Court, requesting to be heard before any order is made.

The letter was written by Attorney-at-Law and Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall who serves as the PPP legal representative.

“Please be informed that, should any legal proceedings be filed in the Supreme Court of Judicature in relation to, or in connection with, or in any manner whatsoever, touching and concerning the National Recount of ballots cast at the General and Regional Elections held in Guyana on March 2, 2020, being conducted by the Guyana Elections Commission, at the Arthur Chung Convention Center, I hereby respectfully request an opportunity to be heard before any Order of Court is made or any relief is granted by any Court in the Supreme Court of Judicature in respect of any such legal proceedings. I act for and on behalf of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, an interested party that would be aggrieved or affected by any such order or relief,” the letter said.

The letter was also sent to the Registrar of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature and the Registrar of the Court of Appeal. The results of the national recount of ballots cast on March 2 shows that the PPP has won the recount with a grand total of 233,336 votes against the APNU+AFC Coalition’s 217,920 votes.

Despite those figures, the Coalition continues to maintain that credible results cannot be made using “illegal and fraudulent votes.” The party claimed that it uncovered evidence of electoral fraud which have “affected” 84,000 votes.

There were allegations of dead voters, as well as votes cast for those who were out of the jurisdiction on E-Day. No substantive evidence, however, has been provided by the Coalition to support the allegations being made and dozens of persons accused of being out of the country have comfort with evidence refuting the incumbent’s claims.