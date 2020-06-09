Latest update June 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

M&M robber caught in video fingered in other robberies

Jun 09, 2020 News 0

One of the bandits caught on a CCTV video robbing an M&M Snackette outlet at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EDB) might have been fingered in other robberies.

The robber who held employees at gunpoint and escaped with cash and cell phones

Last Sunday, bandits on a CG motorcycle escaped with cash and cell phones after holding two employees of the outlet at gunpoint.
In video footage seen by this publication, one of the bandits posed as a customer before forcing his way through a door leading to the back of the counter. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employees and shoved them to the floor.
The robber then relieved the employees of their cell phones and emptied the cash register before escaping with his accomplice.
Kaieteur News later learnt that the man seen in the video was identified as the same individual who had robbed a man and his daughter at gunpoint earlier that day.
The victims were walking along Pandit Street, Bagotstown, EBD when their assailants rode up to them on a motorcycle and relieved them of cell phones and cash. This media house also understands that the alleged bandit is from the Agricola area and is believed to be responsible for a number of robberies.
Police are currently on the lookout for the suspects.
Please see video on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EreSZmWF6T0)

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Golden Jaguars; Guyana men’s senior football team, duo of Curtez Kellman and Jeremy Garrett are back in the ‘land of many waters’ after being stranded in Miami, Florida, USA, for four months....
Read More
Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

The visionary fortitude of each federation/association will be tested going forward

The visionary fortitude of each...

Jun 08, 2020

Umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall passes away

Umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall passes away

Jun 08, 2020

Veerasammy Permaul omission from Windies squad for England disturbing – GCB

Veerasammy Permaul omission from Windies squad...

Jun 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019