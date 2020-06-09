M&M robber caught in video fingered in other robberies

Latest update June 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
One of the bandits caught on a CCTV video robbing an M&M Snackette outlet at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EDB) might have been fingered in other robberies.
Last Sunday, bandits on a CG motorcycle escaped with cash and cell phones after holding two employees of the outlet at gunpoint.
In video footage seen by this publication, one of the bandits posed as a customer before forcing his way through a door leading to the back of the counter. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employees and shoved them to the floor.
The robber then relieved the employees of their cell phones and emptied the cash register before escaping with his accomplice.
Kaieteur News later learnt that the man seen in the video was identified as the same individual who had robbed a man and his daughter at gunpoint earlier that day.
The victims were walking along Pandit Street, Bagotstown, EBD when their assailants rode up to them on a motorcycle and relieved them of cell phones and cash. This media house also understands that the alleged bandit is from the Agricola area and is believed to be responsible for a number of robberies.
Police are currently on the lookout for the suspects.
Please see video on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EreSZmWF6T0)
