GMSA elects Nokta as president as body focuses on COVID-19, elections crisis

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for fiscal year 2020-2021 in two parts. On Wednesday, May 27th 2020 the 13-member Board of Directors was elected and on Friday 5th June, 2020, the new President of the Association, three Vice-Presidents, and the remaining members of the Board of Directors.

Shyam Nokta, Managing Director of Environmental Management Consultants (EMC), was elected unopposed as President of the organisation. He is supported by Ramsay Ali, CEO of Sterling Products Ltd. as 1st Vice President; Ramesh Dookhoo of Banks DIH Ltd as 2nd Vice President; and Autamaram Lakeram of NAMILCO as 3rd Vice President.

Nokta, in his remarks to the Board, recognized that the country and the business sector are facing challenging times, with COVID-19 and the national circumstances.

“One of our primary tasks,” Notka charged, “will be to work with the GMSA membership to get a good picture of the situation facing members and the interventions needed across the various sub-sectors to put businesses back on their feet.”

Nokta indicated that he is looking forward to a timely conclusion of the recount process, the declaration of the winner of the March 2nd General and Regional elections based on the recount, and having a Government in place reflective of the will of the people.

“As we did during my previous term as GMSA President, between 2017 and 2019, the GMSA would look to establish a strategic partnership with Government and to work closely with other stakeholders to advance and grown the manufacturing and services sectors. Emphasis will be placed on strengthening important sub-sectors covering agro-processing; services; chemical and pharmaceuticals; construction and engineering; forestry and wood products; and minerals and related products.”

The new President expressed his strong interest in seeing the GMSA play a leading role in private sector development and adopting approaches that embrace enhanced competitiveness and sustainability.

The GMSA has over 145 member companies covering the manufacturing and services sectors. The Board of Directors for this fiscal year 2020 – 2021 was also elected at the AGM.

The Board includes Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL), Sterling Products Ltd., Banks DIH Ltd; Edward B. Beharry Group; National Milling Company of Guyana, Guyana National Industrial Company, and Brass Aluminum Cast Iron Foundry.