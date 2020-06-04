Essequibo cattle farmers seek help to capture jaguar

Latest update June 4th, 2020 12:51 AM
Farmers on the Essequibo Coast are seeking assistance from wildlife officials in capturing a jaguar that they believe is killing their cattle.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, farmers within the Somerset and Berks area on the Essequibo Coast, have been losing cattle to jaguars for quite a number of months. Reports are that cattle farmers have lost ten cattle within four months.
This publication understands that farmers usually rear their cattle in a pasture, which is located in Dredge Creek; an area that is in close proximity to the Lower Pomeroon. It is suspected that the Jaguars roam the dense jungle, which is located behind the pasture.
One farmer said that just last month he lost a calf to the Jaguars.
“I went down a Tuesday to the pasture and I find a calf dead. The jaguar bite it up and like he de eating it, but only half way he eat and then he gone. But that unusual, cause all the rest a time you don’t really see back anything much.”
Reports are that farmers have seen jaguar paw prints in the pasture, which bolstered the farmers’ belief that the endangered jaguars were indeed behind the disappearance of cattle.
Since it is illegal to hunt or kill Jaguars in Guyana, trapping the cat seems like the only solution for the farmers.
They believe that the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission can assist them.
“We can’t get rid of this thing alone. That’s why we need the wildlife people to come help we trap it so they can carry it somewhere else because is na easy losing all em cow. We really need them help and we happy if them can look into this situation.” Said a cattle farmer.
