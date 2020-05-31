Consider Applying The Environmental Management System Standard To Preserving Our Biodiversity

STANDARD IN FOCUS

World Environment Day 2020 will be celebrated on Friday, June 05th with the focus on “Biodiversity.”

UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced that Colombia will be hosting World Environment Day 2020 in partnership with Germany.

As we bring Biodiversity into the spotlight this year, we cannot overlook the fact that the requirements of the ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management Systems (EMS) – requirements with guidance for use could be applied to preserving our environment and its biodiversity globally.

Biodiversity is the variability among living organisms from all sources, including terrestrial, marine, and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part. This includes diversity within species, between species, and of ecosystems. Biodiversity forms the foundation of the vast array of ecosystem services that critically contribute to human well-being.

The ISO 14001 Standard specifies the requirements for an environmental management system which organisations can use to enhance their environmental performance. Many organisations that are seeking to manage their environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner which contributes to the environmental sustainability are users of this standard. It allows users to achieve a balance between the environment, society and the economy.

In addition, the standard helps to address societal expectations for sustainable development, transparency and accountability, increased stringent legislation, growing pressures on the environment from pollution, inefficient use of resources, improper waste management, climate change, degradation of ecosystems and loss of biodiversity.

The standard provides guidance on actions to address risks and opportunities, environmental aspects and compliance obligations. These guidelines are useful in determining an organisation’s environmental impact and significant aspects to prevent or reduce their undesired effects, and help to meet compliance obligation.

Biodiversity can be preserved when organisations strive to conform to these requirements.

Meeting environmental objectives, providing adequate resources, ensuring competence, and maintaining awareness through the requisite communication methods are essential for the implementation of an effective environmental management system.

As organisations make these available, they are better able to deal with their internal and external environments. Surrounding ecosystems can be protected through the management of resources and information.

Mining companies, large manufacturing establishments that can significantly impact Biodiversity, and those directly working to preserve a country’s Biodiversity can have good operation planning and control and emergency preparedness and response through conformance to EMS requirements.

As we commemorate World Environment Day 2020, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) encourages every Guyanese to take actions to mitigate his/her impact on the environment. The GNBS encourages every citizen to take action to maintain the ‘balance of nature’ and the preservation of species making up our local biodiversity. Where possible, a key action that should be taken is conformance to environmental standards and guidelines.

World Environment Day 2020 is widely celebrated in more than 143 countries. It is popularly being called “People’s Day” to show their care and support for the Earth and their environment. Knowing the ways to protect the environment is really important, as it not only provides us with a healthy space but one for the future generations.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on Tel: 219- 0066 or visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org or like us on facebook: gnbsgy