INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGES

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

As we celebrate the 54th Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) salutes all Guyanese, both here at home and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, on our achievement of yet another year as a politically independent people and country.

The political developments of the past five years have opened new avenues for the forging of a new democratic culture so necessary for the achievement of real independence and social progress in our country.

Our Party is confident that if as a nation we can build a truly, inclusive political culture in which all stakeholders are allowed to play a meaningful role and which can create an enabling environment for the orderly development of the nation, we can look forward to a future that is politically successful, economically self-sustaining and culturally rewarding.

As we celebrate this 54th Anniversary of Independence, the PNCR pledge to work with all responsible and reliable forces whose aim is to forge social cohesion and national unity. We believe that by working together, we can ameliorate the many known problems, which have bedeviled our country and stymied our development.

The PNCR is proud of our record in government and the important role that our Party and our Founder Leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham played in our country’s struggle for Independence.

Happy 54th Guyana!

>>>>>>

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

As our nation observes its 54th Independence anniversary, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends best wishes to all Guyanese, at home and abroad, on the commemoration of this significant national milestone. Fifty-four years ago, on May 26, an independent Guyana was born when the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted for the first time breaking the shackles of colonialism, bringing forth freedom and instilling hope and expectations in our people by the dawn of self-governance. Unfortunately, the freedom from colonialism, which so many valiantly fought for, and the birth of self-governance did not realize the dreams and aspirations of our people because soon after independence, we endured another form of imposed rule, this time from within. For twenty- eight years thereafter, the PNC hijacked democracy and stole from the people of Guyana their right to vote and their freedom to elect a Government of their choice. It was not until 1992, that democratic elections were restored to our country and our people were offered an opportunity to elect a Government of its choice. Those twenty-eight years of dictatorship brought with it deep ethnic divisions, social decline, and economic stagnation. From October 5, 1992, Guyana was able to breathe freedom again and with it came social and economic progress and infrastructural rehabilitation across the length and breadth of the country. During this period, Guyana moved from the poorest country in the western hemisphere to a middle-income developing nation-state. It is not that there were not challenges, there were many, but a legal Government, governing in accordance with the Constitution, backed by sound economic policies and driven by programmes and policies designed to positively affect the lives of every single Guyanese, irrespective of race, ethnicity or class, made monumental strides. In 2015, there was a change in government. The PNC returned to Office under the rubric of a coalition and with them returned violations of the rule of law, destruction of democratic credentials, violations of the Constitution, discrimination, corruption, and the worse forms of incompetent governance. As we enter this fifty-fourth year of independence, our country remains precariously perched on a precipice. The results of elections held since March 2, 2020, are still to be pronounced by the Guyana Elections Commission because of attempts to steal those elections by those who have lost but refuse to give up Government. These actions continue to undermine the great sacrifices, which so many Guyanese have made, before and after independence, to create a better and united Guyana. In our recent elections campaign manifesto, we promised a package of policies and programmes which will improve the lives of Guyanese from every stratum and in every region. These include, but are not limited to, infrastructural development, job creation, and the establishment of a framework for proper management of our Oil and Gas resources, one that ensures transparency and accountability and secures benefits for all Guyanese. We promised to also engage in extensive consultations in order to formulate a new governance model and a better system for managing elections. On this solemn occasion, the PPP remains resolute and determined to continue this great struggle started by our ancestors to create a free, prosperous, and united Guyana where all Guyanese can achieve their full potential and share equitably in our nation’s resources.

Once again, Happy Independence Anniversary to all Guyanese.

>>>>>>

GAWU INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGE 2020

Our people and nation, once again, pause to reflect on the our country’s proud achievement of independence, we of the GAWU take this opportunity to express to all Guyanese our best wishes on this significant milestone in our history. Indeed, the shedding of our colonial bonds 54 years ago is an accomplishment that is celebrated by all Guyanese. It is yet another reminder that we – the people – are collectively responsible for our destiny and the well-being of future generations.

As we observe another anniversary of our independence, the GAWU recollects the many-sided struggles of our people that gave way to end of colonialism in our land. We are reminded too that those struggles involved Guyanese from all walks of life who were all committed to the common goal of political freedom and the desire for our nation and people to realize its full potential. Indeed, we hail those who played an active role in those struggles as they faced up to difficult circumstances and unstinted efforts to crush their resolve and to thwart their advancements. The realization of independence reminds us that together we are a formidable force capable and able to withstand great adversity and defeat the intrigues that are formed against us.

As we observe 54 years as an independent state, we are reminded of the several achievements we have recorded. Undoubtedly, we have a proud record as we matured and developed as a nation. While we recognize that there were some setbacks, we remain heartened that, like in the independence struggle, an independent Guyana and Guyanese were able to overcome those adversities and went on to realize several laudable strides.

Of course, as we observe our 54th Independence Anniversary, we see us on the cusp of great potential and even quantum advancement. Our nation has now joined the ranks of the oil-producing leagues, which holds out great promise. It is yet another reminder of how endowed we are as a nation. At the same time, it stresses the need for our people, today and tomorrow, benefit from pragmatic programmes and policies to really benefit from our natural wealth while we safeguard our environment. It is against this background, that the GAWU must express its dismay, once again, regarding our arrangements with respect to our oil resources. Undoubtedly, there is a mountain of evidence, which confirms the sad conclusion.

We see too our potential being threatened by those who seek to derail our democracy and take us down a road of fraudulent elections and dictatorship. We have experienced such painful times before and history has recorded the harm it brought to the well-being of our people and the stagnation and regression Guyana experienced. We do not wish to return to such an era where our freedoms were trampled upon and impoverishment became a defining feature. As the nation awaits the declaration of credible election results, we urge a hastening of the process as we recognize the consequences of a vacuum created by absence of a legitimate Government.

Apart from the democratic challenges, the public health crisis spawned by COVID-19 continues to afflict us and has made too many victims. We have seen the danger of the virus and again we urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe. We encourage the wearing of masks, washing of our hands, sanitization of our environment and engaging in social distancing. It is our collective efforts that will see us defeating the pandemic. The GAWU is also well aware of the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and it is yet another reason for a legitimate Government to be installed on the basis of an accurate and transparent reflection of the will of the people.

As we celebrate Independence Day 2020, let us remember to continue to hold aloft the banner of freedom and democracy. Let us remember the road we have travelled and the journey that awaits us. On this Independence Day, the GAWU urges the collective Guyanese spirit to be consolidated as we face up to the challenges of today and the days ahead while we seek to build a prosperous Guyana for all.

A Happy Independence to all Guyanese!

>>>>>>

GUYANA TRADES UNION CONGRESS

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) brings anniversary greetings to Guyanese at home and in the Diaspora. Fifty-four years ago, Guyanese achieved a major milestone in our quest for self-determination. We set aside superficial differences to celebrate the hard-fought victory that began centuries ago and commit to chart a course as “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

This year marks a nation on the cusp of economic greatness if we can properly harness the resources and revenues from oil and gas to the benefit of country and citizens. Simultaneously, we are waging the battle against the deadly coronavirus virus (COVID 19) and are in the midst of the process of completing the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

History has shown ours have been a journey of struggles for what we have achieved. That we continue to overcome bears testimony to our resilience and will as a people to not only survive but live in dignity and respect. This election has brought to the fore, once again, the issue of governance. Whereas many viewed it as the ‘Mother of all Elections’ given who will likely secure the privilege to manage the affairs of state at this pivotal juncture, it has also exacerbated ethnic conflict borne out of insecurities and fears of marginalisation. To this, all Guyana must turn their attention and resolve the situation as a matter of urgency.

GTUC reiterates its call for meaning to be given to our political system of inclusionary democracy, consistent with Article 13 of the Guyana Constitution. Said Article mandates, “providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their well-being.” We recognise and value the importance of this declaration because its aims to bring about peace and harmony among society’s diverse groups.

As we move forward, Guyanese are reminded in true trades’ union spirit that we are stronger together. We are also reminded of the spirit that guided our great leaders of the past and which we must continue to work hard to achieve as Valerie Rodway wrote in the Hymn for Guyana’s Children:

“Great is the task that Thou hast given:

Thy will to show, Thy truth to find:

To teach ourselves that we are one

In thy great Universal mind

But not in vain, we’ll strive to build

A new Guyana great and free;

A land of glory and of hope,

A land of love and unity”

>>>>>>

PROTECTED AREAS COMMISSION

Today Guyana marks 54 years as an Independent nation. In the face of the Global COVID-19 pandemic and the measures in place to hinder the spread of the virus, which also prevent massive public events, there is still much to celebrate, though perhaps not in the usual way.

Our country gained Independence on 26th May 1966 and has over the years had much to celebrate and take pride in, especially our diversity of people, animals, plants and vast, beautiful landscapes. The Protected Areas Commission is so proud of our natural heritage and the role, which the Commission plays in managing our National Protected Areas System which helps to maintain that heritage. We take seriously our role of managing, maintaining and promoting Guyana’s national heritage in the National Protected Areas and urban parks which are part of our National Protected Areas along with the array of animals and plants that dwell in these spaces.

These areas represent Guyana’s natural capital and with continued effective management. They can continue to contribute to a green economy, improving lives and helping with climate regulation.

On this our country’s 54th Independence Anniversary, we encourage all Guyanese to take time to reflect on and take pride in our rich natural heritage and focus on how we can work together so that it can be preserved for present and future generations.

The Commission also takes this opportunity to thank its hard-working staff, sister agencies and partners for the support shown over the years.

Happy 54th Independence to all of Guyana!