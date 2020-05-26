Alleged drag race leaves one critical and another injured

An alleged drag-race late last night ended abruptly after a Toyota Spacio slammed into the trailer of a container truck at the intersection of Sussex and Saffon Streets, leaving one critical and another severely injured.

The driver of the Spacio PSS 1314 Stephan Pearson of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was reportedly proceeding north along Saffon at a fast rate when the container truck intercepted his path. He did his best to stop the car but only managed to lose control of the automobile, clipping the rail of a bridge and then slamming into the trailer.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, Pearson was already out of car and was seen bleeding from injuries sustained to his shoulders, face and back while another man whose name was given as Terry Danraj lay unconscious and trapped in the front seat.

Nearby residents who rushed out to render assistance immediately called 911, and after twenty minutes, two ambulances and took both men away to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

In a surprise development, a man on the scene, Abdul Alli, who told Kaieteur News that he was a friend to both men and owner of the crashed vehicle, ended up getting into his own vehicle and fleeing the scene after police on the scene learned that both he and Pearson were racing. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and is currently assisting ranks with investigation.