Woman dies after struck by car on Chateau Margot Public Road

Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are seeking to identify a woman of East Indian ancestry who was struck down by a speeding car last evening near Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara.
Police said that the woman, estimated to be in her forties, was standing at the median when she decided to cross.
She stepped out into the path of the car that was heading towards Georgetown.
Nearby residents immediately called an ambulance and rushed the woman to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to a senior police official, the victim had no documents that would have enabled ranks to ascertain her identity. The driver has been detained.
