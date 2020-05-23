Farmer chopped with own cutlass for confronting trespasser

A Friendship, East Bank Demerara farmer, Komal Persaud Sugrim was chopped to the face on Friday May 8th, after he confronted a trespasser on his farm.

According to Persaud, he had received a phone call from a relative notifying him that someone was stealing coconuts from his farm. He then decided to leave his home that afternoon with a cutlass in hand to inspect his coconut trees.

As he arrived at his farm, he noticed a man sitting under a mango tree. Persaud said that he confronted the man and asked “What you doing hay, eh? What you doing hay?” The man did not answer but as he was about to leave the man called out for him to return.

“The man told me come back I have something to tell you” said Persaud. Thinking that it was something important, the farmer, returned to meet the stranger.

When he drew close, the man pulled out a handgun and told him to put his hands up. The man then came up to him, relieved him of his cutlass and then dealt him one chop to his face. Persaud then turned and ran for his life all the way home.

A report was later lodged at the Grove Police Station but no arrests have been made.

Kaieteur News understands that the trespasser is relatively new to the Friendship Area and is known as “Gaza”. He is also said to be employed as a watchman by a resident of the Friendship Housing scheme.