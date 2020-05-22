Soldier dies in Vlissengen Road accident

Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Defence Force yesterday said it is mourning the death of one of its own in a road accident.
According to the army, Private Kwasi Rodriguez died as a result of injuries he received yesterday in a motorcycle accident.
It was disclosed that preliminary investigations have so far revealed that at approximately 10:10 hours, Private Rodriguez, who served at the Jaguar Company of the 1st Infantry Battalion and resided at Albouystown, collided with a motorcar at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue, Georgetown.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Rodriguez enlisted in the Force in 2017.
“The Chief of Staff, Officers and soldiers extend sincere condolences to the soldier’s sister Kizzie Harlequin and other close relatives,” the GDF said.
