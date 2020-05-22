Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Soldier dies in Vlissengen Road accident

May 22, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Defence Force yesterday said it is mourning the death of one of its own in a road accident.

Dead: Kwasi Rodriguez

According to the army, Private Kwasi Rodriguez died as a result of injuries he received yesterday in a motorcycle accident.
It was disclosed that preliminary investigations have so far revealed that at approximately 10:10 hours, Private Rodriguez, who served at the Jaguar Company of the 1st Infantry Battalion and resided at Albouystown, collided with a motorcar at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue, Georgetown.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Rodriguez enlisted in the Force in 2017.
“The Chief of Staff, Officers and soldiers extend sincere condolences to the soldier’s sister Kizzie Harlequin and other close relatives,” the GDF said.

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S website

GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S website

May 22, 2020

Youth footballer Josiah King is Football For Friendship’s young journalist The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was featured on two international platforms on Thursday with an article on women’s...
Read More
Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying life at Dynamic FC

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying...

May 22, 2020

Compound Archer, Winnette Lawrence represents Guyana in ‘Online Archery Competition’

Compound Archer, Winnette Lawrence represents...

May 22, 2020

West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

West Indies beat Zimbabwe, lose to India&N/Z

May 21, 2020

Smith aiming for national team return

Smith aiming for national team return

May 21, 2020

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

Cameron threatens to sue CWI

May 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • In Defence of Men

    You are bound to expect that whenever harsh criticisms are published about certain women, there will be a barrage of protests... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019