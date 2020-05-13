Region 10 RHEC salutes nurses

As Guyana joined the rest of the world yesterday to observe International Nurses Day, nurses operating out of Region 10 were aptly celebrated. Spearheading the celebration of the nurses was the Region’s Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC).

The RHEC in a concise statement disseminated by the Regional Democratic Council of Region 10 said that it “salutes the frontline workers” even as it echoed an appeal for members of the public to express gratitude and thanks to “these workers who continue to give of their best in helping to save

lives”.

The RHEC also commended and congratulated nurses throughout Guyana, but stressed that Region 10 nurses have continued to offer outstanding service although faced with a COVID-19, a daunting public health crisis. “It is in this vein that we recognize their services and congratulate them, while urging them to continue their unselfish, stellar and sterling contributions to society,” the RHEC noted.

Several of the frontline nursing staff in Region 10.