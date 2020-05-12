Commuters appeal for screening at Supenaam Speedboat Terminal

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities on the Essequibo Coast have been taking a number of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents. Among the measures implemented, is the screening at the Supenaam Ferry Terminal.

Residents, nevertheless, are still requesting similar measures at the Supenaam Speedboat Terminal, which is located just a stone’s throw away from the Ferry Terminal. Supenaam is a key point of entry to the Essequibo Coast from surrounding regions, primarily Regions Three and Four.

According to information reaching this newspaper, passengers disembarking the ferries are compelled to undergo a number a steps before they can be cleared. Passengers first undergo a temperature screening in which their temperature is tested by a thermography device. They then proceed to wash and sanitize their hands. All passengers are then obligated to undergo a documentation process. In this process, the passengers’ name, age and address are recorded.

.

At the Supenaam Speedboat Terminal, however, no such system exists. The question of how efficient the region’s screening measure is therefore arises. Commuters are appealing to the relevant authorities to implement a similar screening system at the speedboat terminal.

“To be honest, I don’t really see the point in doing screening at one stelling,” said one resident, “and still you ain’t screening the other one. Is like yuh trying to catching fish and the net got a big hole. In the end, yuh ain’t gon accomplish anything. How long them ain’t set the same system at the speedboat stelling, we ain’t got one hundred percent guarantee safety.”