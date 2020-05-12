Latest update May 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Commuters appeal for screening at Supenaam Speedboat Terminal

May 12, 2020 News 0

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities on the Essequibo Coast have been taking a number of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents. Among the measures implemented, is the screening at the Supenaam Ferry Terminal.

Passengers undergoing screening at the Supenaam Ferry terminal

The speedboat terminal where no screening system exists

Residents, nevertheless, are still requesting similar measures at the Supenaam Speedboat Terminal, which is located just a stone’s throw away from the Ferry Terminal. Supenaam is a key point of entry to the Essequibo Coast from surrounding regions, primarily Regions Three and Four.
According to information reaching this newspaper, passengers disembarking the ferries are compelled to undergo a number a steps before they can be cleared. Passengers first undergo a temperature screening in which their temperature is tested by a thermography device. They then proceed to wash and sanitize their hands. All passengers are then obligated to undergo a documentation process. In this process, the passengers’ name, age and address are recorded.
.
At the Supenaam Speedboat Terminal, however, no such system exists. The question of how efficient the region’s screening measure is therefore arises. Commuters are appealing to the relevant authorities to implement a similar screening system at the speedboat terminal.

“To be honest, I don’t really see the point in doing screening at one stelling,” said one resident, “and still you ain’t screening the other one. Is like yuh trying to catching fish and the net got a big hole. In the end, yuh ain’t gon accomplish anything. How long them ain’t set the same system at the speedboat stelling, we ain’t got one hundred percent guarantee safety.”

 

 

More in this category

Sports

What cricket means to West Indians Sarwan appointed 29th West Indies skipper

What cricket means to West Indians Sarwan appointed 29th West Indies...

May 12, 2020

Ramnaresh Sarwan was appointed the 29th West Indies Test captain and the seventh Guyanese to hold the job when he was named skipper for the tour to England in May 2007. With 65 Tests and 4,268 runs...
Read More
GMR&SC mulls endurance meet following curfew

GMR&SC mulls endurance meet following curfew

May 12, 2020

GBA and Bris O Promotions present hampers

GBA and Bris O Promotions present hampers

May 12, 2020

Rugby a good fit for fly-half Barrow

Rugby a good fit for fly-half Barrow

May 11, 2020

Ramdulars, only sisters to play together for Guyana at senior level

Ramdulars, only sisters to play together for...

May 11, 2020

Kaieteur Sport raps the Rupununi Football Association on the impact of Covid-19

Kaieteur Sport raps the Rupununi Football...

May 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • DEMOCRACY IS NOT FOR CHEATS

    Robert Stigwood, the famous Australian theatre and movie producer, rolled off a series of hits during his career. He also... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019