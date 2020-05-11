Latest update May 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Crapo and ‘Yankee’ remanded for attempted murder, robbery under arms

May 11, 2020 Court Stories, News 0

Ryan DeHart, called ‘Crapo,’ 26, and Krisindat Ganga called ‘Yankee,’ 31, have been remanded for the shooting of a woman and an attempted robbery on the victim and spouse at Port Mourant, Berbice.

Krisindat Ganga

Ryan DeHart

They are charged with attempt to commit murder and attempt to commit a felony’ to wit, robbery under arms committed on Joel Benn and his reputed wife Roshnie Singh, called “Coreen” of Lot 88 Free Yard Port Mourant, Berbice.
The incident occurred on April 16, 2020.
The men appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Renita Singh who heard the matter via via Skype. They were remanded until June 1.
Reports are that around 20:30 hrs on the day in question the couple was at home when the two men entered.
The suspects, armed with a gun and cutlass, demanded cash and jewellery. One of the bandits spoke in a foreign language.
The couple put up a fight during which Benn struck one of the intruders on the head with a spade.
However, one of the bandits shot Roshnie Singh in the right arm before fleeing with his accomplice.
Singh was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Two live .32 rounds and one .32 spent shell were found in the couple’s home.
Police subsequently arrested Ryan DeHart and Krisindat Ganga, who were reportedly positively identified by the victims.

More in this category

Sports

Rugby a good fit for fly-half Barrow

Rugby a good fit for fly-half Barrow

May 11, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Police Falcons fly-half, Michael Barrow, believes that it was a step in the right direction getting involved in rugby and he has big aspirations to help the once celebrated Green...
Read More
Ramdulars, only sisters to play together for Guyana at senior level

Ramdulars, only sisters to play together for...

May 11, 2020

Kaieteur Sport raps the Rupununi Football Association on the impact of Covid-19

Kaieteur Sport raps the Rupununi Football...

May 11, 2020

World Rugby releases return to play guideline

World Rugby releases return to play guideline

May 10, 2020

M&TC of Bartica launch Sports Wall of Fame in observance of 4th Anniversary as a Town

M&TC of Bartica launch Sports Wall of Fame...

May 10, 2020

Essequibo’s Rising talent Quentin Sampson aims high

Essequibo’s Rising talent Quentin Sampson aims...

May 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019