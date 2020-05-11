‘Crapo and ‘Yankee’ remanded for attempted murder, robbery under arms

Latest update May 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
May 11, 2020 Court Stories, News 0
Ryan DeHart, called ‘Crapo,’ 26, and Krisindat Ganga called ‘Yankee,’ 31, have been remanded for the shooting of a woman and an attempted robbery on the victim and spouse at Port Mourant, Berbice.
They are charged with attempt to commit murder and attempt to commit a felony’ to wit, robbery under arms committed on Joel Benn and his reputed wife Roshnie Singh, called “Coreen” of Lot 88 Free Yard Port Mourant, Berbice.
The incident occurred on April 16, 2020.
The men appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Renita Singh who heard the matter via via Skype. They were remanded until June 1.
Reports are that around 20:30 hrs on the day in question the couple was at home when the two men entered.
The suspects, armed with a gun and cutlass, demanded cash and jewellery. One of the bandits spoke in a foreign language.
The couple put up a fight during which Benn struck one of the intruders on the head with a spade.
However, one of the bandits shot Roshnie Singh in the right arm before fleeing with his accomplice.
Singh was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Two live .32 rounds and one .32 spent shell were found in the couple’s home.
Police subsequently arrested Ryan DeHart and Krisindat Ganga, who were reportedly positively identified by the victims.
