Latest update May 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NICIL converting former sugarcane lands into productive rice fields

May 03, 2020 News 0

Microbiologist, Haribhajan Persaud, is part of a three-person team at the forefront of a vision by the National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL) to transform former sugarcane fields into a mega rice industry to boost the local agriculture sector.
The team’s efforts are beginning to yield rich rewards.

Microbiologist and Supervisor of NICIL’s Rice Production at Wales, Haribhajan Persaud.

“We have passed the borderline of production cost also we can only get better. The preparation for the first crop in 2020 as been completed, soon we will be planting in the coming days as we continue to see high returns from our crop,” Persaud said of the venture.
He said they were only able to plant 401. 2 acres for their second crop last year because of some unforeseen challenges encountered. So far, this year their reaping has been encouraging.
“We only have 184. 3 acres remaining and we anticipate that we will continue to reap well from that,” the microbiologist said.
Preparations for this year’s first crop are on schedule and some 511 acres will be planted despite challenges of converting historic sugarcane lands to rice fields.
“We recognise that we can grow rice here but …it cannot be achieved within one or two crops, Persaud reasoned because over hundreds of years, beginning with chattel slavery, the lands have accumulated a significant amount of iron which needs time to dwindle.
When this is achieved our rice production will be of great quality,” Persaud assured.
For their inaugural crop, they planted 200.3 acres and this was hiked to 415.4 for the second crop. It was hiked to 482 acres for their third crop. The current crop dipped to 401.2, which they are currently still reaping. Persaud said their first crop for 2020 will be 510.8 acres with plans for a spike to 1,000 acres later on.
“But there is still some more work that must be done before we can achieve this target,” Persaud admitted.
Several prominent Berbice rice farmers are eyeing participation in the NICIL vision and have put in requests for lands since yields per acre from the farmlands and after milling are very encouraging.
Persaud has been involved in research, production and marketing of the local staple and envisages a very bright future for the NICIL initiative.

More in this category

Sports

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket Despite never playing hardball cricket

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket...

May 03, 2020

By Sean Devers It very rare for someone who has never played any hardball cricket to become arguable the best softball batsman ever in Guyana but 60-year-old left-hander Wayne Jones proves this can...
Read More
iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ eSports Round of 16 completed, Bremner, Cummings among favourites

iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of...

May 03, 2020

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains positive despite delay

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains...

May 03, 2020

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with Nat’l C/ships

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with...

May 03, 2020

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

May 02, 2020

Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the Year ‘It felt great to achieve a major award for my college’ says Priyanna

Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the...

May 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019