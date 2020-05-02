Canada funding CARICOM team’s recount mission

Latest update May 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
By Kemol King
The Government of Canada has taken it upon itself to fund the mission of the CARICOM High Level team for the national elections recount, and has registered its pride in supporting CARICOM leadership in this endeavour.
The High Level delegation arrived yesterday afternoon at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, and will be staying at the Marriot Hotel.
They were met at the airport by the CARICOM Secretariat’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations, Ambassador Colin Granderson.
CARICOM thanked the Canadian Government in a statement yesterday, for its support.
Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee told Kaieteur News yesterday that Canada chartered a Trans Guyana flight to pick up the various members from their home countries, Antigua, St. Vincent and Barbados.
“So we covered the cost of the flight and also their stay while they’re in Guyana for the recount,” the High Commissioner said.
When CARICOM first attempted to assist Guyana with a credible conclusion of its electoral process, Canada had welcomed the Community’s involvement. Chatterjee said that it was very unfortunate that CARICOM’s initiative was interrupted by court injunctions. As those have now bee
