Latest update May 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Canada funding CARICOM team’s recount mission

May 02, 2020 News 0

By Kemol King

The Government of Canada has taken it upon itself to fund the mission of the CARICOM High Level team for the national elections recount, and has registered its pride in supporting CARICOM leadership in this endeavour.

(from left) Ambassador Colin Granderson, CARICOM Secretariat’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations; Mr. Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI); and Mr. John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission

The High Level delegation arrived yesterday afternoon at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, and will be staying at the Marriot Hotel.
They were met at the airport by the CARICOM Secretariat’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations, Ambassador Colin Granderson.
CARICOM thanked the Canadian Government in a statement yesterday, for its support.
Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee told Kaieteur News yesterday that Canada chartered a Trans Guyana flight to pick up the various members from their home countries, Antigua, St. Vincent and Barbados.
“So we covered the cost of the flight and also their stay while they’re in Guyana for the recount,” the High Commissioner said.
When CARICOM first attempted to assist Guyana with a credible conclusion of its electoral process, Canada had welcomed the Community’s involvement. Chatterjee said that it was very unfortunate that CARICOM’s initiative was interrupted by court injunctions. As those have now bee

[from left] Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee; CARICOM Chair and Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley

n dismissed, Chatterjee registered that Canada welcomes the recount being back on track, and the participation of CARICOM.“You know, I’m not just the High Commissioner to Guyana. I’m also Ambassador to CARICOM and we believe that CARICOM has an important role to play.”
She said that CARICOM’s decision to send a mission speaks tremendously to the goodwill of its leadership, not just of Chair and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, but of all the CARICOM leaders who are interested in seeing a credible and democratic process.
More importantly, Chatterjee said that Canada has made its position on the issue of Guyana’s electoral process very clear to President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo; that there should be a credible, transparent process.
CARICOM also iterated the need to ensure a credible and transparent recount process, in a statement yesterday, arguing that that would provide legitimacy to any government which would be sworn in as a result.
“This process must be completed without further delay,” Mottley said.
The CARICOM team consists of three members: Senior Lecturer at University of the West Indies, Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Commissioner on the Electoral Commission of Antigua and Barbuda, John Jarvis; and Elections Supervisor on the Electoral Commission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sylvester King.
Mottley said that Barrow-Giles was a member of the High Level team which came to Guyana last March to participate in the CARICOM-supervised recount previously contemplated by GECOM, while Jarvis and King both participated in the CARICOM electoral observer mission for the General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020. The other members of the first High Level team are unavailable for the present mission.
The country now awaits the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to ground the national recount into a gazetted legal order, with a clear commencement date.
GECOM will be conducting a briefing with representatives of the political parties today.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

May 02, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Dion Inniss as Interim Head Of Referees Department, with immediate effect, following unsuccessful public advertisements to fill the position. This...
Read More
Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the Year ‘It felt great to achieve a major award for my college’ says Priyanna

Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the...

May 02, 2020

Ramnaresh Sarwan sets the record straight

Ramnaresh Sarwan sets the record straight

May 01, 2020

GABBFF establish coping mechanism to help athletes flex with challenges of Covid-19 Hosting a virtual competition under consideration

GABBFF establish coping mechanism to help...

May 01, 2020

Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

May 01, 2020

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine...

Apr 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019