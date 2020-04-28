Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

China aids Guyana’s COVID-19 fight

Apr 28, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday received several items from the People’s Republic of China to aid in its efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Chen Xilai, and PS Collette Adam at the handing over ceremony yesterday.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS), Collette Adams, accepted the supplies which included protective facemasks, PPEs and 100 infrared thermometers, medical goggles, disposable gloves and isolation shoe covers.
Meanwhile, Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Forbes July, explained that the timely gesture by the Chinese government is as a result of the two countries’ international bond.
“The Ministry has been involved with the Chinese Embassy in terms of facilitating an exchange by Chinese experts on COVID-19. The ministry is also engaged with other international partners in terms of accessing supplies for COVID-19,” the Director disclosed.
In his remarks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Chen Xilai, also noted the relationship between the two countries, which dates back to 1972 and emphasised the necessity for the two nations to collaborate to fight the pandemic.
“This is why the first batch of PPEs has arrived in Guyana and we can have this transfer ceremony,” Xilai said and assured that there will be more assistance from his government.
The virus reportedly emerged in Wuhan, a capital in one of China’s province. It has not paralysed the world, the Department of Public Information reported.

