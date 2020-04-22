Borders remain closed but… Suriname agrees to ease restrictions on Corentyne River for riverain residents

– Region 1 continues struggle to curtail illegal crossings

As critical supplies run low in some Berbice hinterland areas, Suriname authorities have agreed to ease the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision was taken on Monday during a virtual meeting to discuss fallouts from the closing of the Corentyne River border with Guyana.

Residents of at least one riverain community, Orealla, located about three dozen miles from Crabwood Creek, have complained that Suriname patrols on the Corentyne River have been stopping their residents from traversing the river.

In fact, they were being stopped from even fishing. The matter had dragged in the Government with Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs and Public Security taking note.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which announced Sunday that a virtual meeting was scheduled on Monday, officials of both country were involved in a video conference on Monday April 20, 2020, with a view to establishing modalities for cooperation to combat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Both sides underscored the importance of operating in a spirit of cooperation and strong solidarity in an effort to fight the disease. The two sides also discussed the need for cooperation in the areas of health, security, immigration and social protection, to strengthen both their national and collective responses to the crisis caused by the global pandemic. They noted that both countries have instituted measures, in accordance with international guidelines, in order to stop the spread of the virus amongst their citizens.”

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the parties highlighted their successes and challenges of managing the disease on the medical front and agreed to establish a mechanism for information sharing between their health personnel. They noted the importance of maintaining a healthy and safe population to minimize the effects of the disease.

It was agreed to ease travel restrictions but that the borders will remain closed.

“While both sides of the Guyana/Suriname border remain closed, the parties agreed to implement measures immediately to ensure that riverine communities are able to commute and conduct their businesses, to and from points within their respective countries, under proper surveillance in order to ensure that the protocols to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus are not compromised. The two sides emphasized that the arrangements that have been put in place will respect the fact that their respective borders remain closed and that their nationals must not endeavour to enter into the territory of the other.”

It was agreed by the parties that they will establish a mechanism for information sharing between the relevant institutions and agencies of the two countries to allow for the conduct of legitimate movements on the Corentyne River and to prevent illegal activities, including the movements of persons and goods between the two countries.

“The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to meet the challenges posed by the global pandemic.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, during the Elections/COVID-19 Watch, on Kaieteur Radio with Senior Journalist, Leonard Gildarie, and Dr. Yog Mahadeo, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, disclosed that persons attempting to break the COVID-19 restrictions illegally have been giving authorities headache.

He disclosed that on the Corentyne River, boats illegally ferrying passengers between the two countries were seized by the Surinamese authorities.

He said that it is shocking to see the breaches.

Meanwhile, the influx of immigrants from Venezuela is also a major cause for concern.

Scores of Venezuelans were discovered the last few days in Kumaka, a popular waterfront area in the Barima/Waini area, Region One.

At the Brazil border area, in Region Nine, with the wide open spaces, there have been providing an opportunity for illegal crossings.

These have been hampering monitoring efforts, he said.

The cases of Coronavirus have been rising, in the 60s now, with seven deaths recorded.