Not much activity on Easter Monday in Berbice

– as residents pay heed to COVID-19 advice

The usually busy and packed New Amsterdam, Canje playfields and open spaces – that are swarmed by hundreds and sometimes thousands of enthusiastic revelers, holiday makers and kite flyers on Easter Monday – were virtually empty this year. Save for a few individuals, it was clear that precautions were taken against the dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Residents, by their own doing or the good work of the Guyana Police Force, by and large stayed away from the regular festivities, and were mostly at home. Most decided to heed the various forms of advice to observe social distancing, wear a mask or even better yet, stay at home.

A number of persons stayed at home and played music and had a festive time with their family indoors. Some drove around in their vehicles to take in whatever little there was in terms of sightseeing.