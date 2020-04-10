“Dutty” remanded to prison for businessman’s murder

Latest update April 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Daniel McLennon called “Dutty”, 24, a labourer of Lot 163 Second Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, who was arrested on Wednesday in Georgetown, yesterday made an appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

McLennon was charged under Section 100 (1) (c) (1) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 with murder committed on Lomenzo Johnny called “Sham” of Rose Hall Town. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison. The case was postponed to June 2, 2020 at the Albion Magistrate Court.

Previously charged were Satram Kushlay alias “Steve Orkle”, and Bilall McLennon. They were charged jointly with murder committed on Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny on 27th February, 2020. The two other accused, Gopaul Ramgobin alias “Ling” and Navendra Narine called “Husk”, who were charged with knowing Satram Kushlay and Bilall McLennon had committed the offence of murder, did receive, comfort, relieve and maintain, harbour and assist Kushlay and McLennon between the 27th February and 6th March (accessory after the fact).
Johnny’s battered and lifeless body was found in a farm lot by construction workers at Port Mourant. His feet were bound together with a piece of wood and a pair of scissors was left near his body.

 

