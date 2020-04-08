I am lost in contemplation. What do you believe?

DEAR EDITOR,

Social media is full of local cures or medication that is purported to effectively assist in the treatment of COVID-19, but something else got my attention recently.

A post saying that COVID-19 was not lurking in any animal market in Wuhan waiting to infect humans, but rather the bodies of the physically challenged reacting to “radio spectrum radiation” unleashed by 5G high speed networks launched around the world, but firstly in Wuhan, China. Hence the outbreak there!

It is a well-established fact that our bodies react differently to a given stimulus or environmental conditions. This fact has often invoked the phrase – “what is one man’s meat is another man’s poison.”

5G is no one’s meat. A large group of scientists had since 2015 signed a petition to the WHO and the UN to stop it, because they were of the opinion that “radio spectrum radiation” from 5G was too dangerous to humans and the environment.

The weird part to accept in this 5G theory is that radiation striking the cosmic dust and oxygen, when breathed into the lungs, causes a reaction in some people, and as the body’s immune mechanism fails to counter, cells are poisoned. These poisoned cells, mixed with proteins and amino acids, evolve into a virus, which infects the body and is excreted by coughing and sneezing, infecting other people. Weird, eh!

The big question: How did COVID-19 survive since Noah’s Ark grounded without appearing once in history to leave fossil remains or some kind of footprint that could possibly be resurrected? Same goes for all the contagions that appeared once.

Anyway, we know that there is dust, cosmic or otherwise, in the atmosphere – rain is not possible without that. Proteins and amino acids are the building blocks of life, no question about the human body having that – the necessities for evolution. The fact that viruses are so prone to mutate, add some credence to this theory.

The guy who made the post referred to the Spanish flu of 1918 – citing the advent of radio waves in the early 1900’s as the culprit. Researchers, trying to analyse the 1918 pandemic, could not explain the almost same time occurrence of the disease in different parts of the world, despite people not commuting much in those days.

Some theorists, in examining this anomaly, opined that the virus had to come from outer space. This theory supports the evolution of viruses in our bodies. After the spike in the 1918 pandemic, the sudden drop in new infections is still a mystery. Now that is attributed to a sudden change in the cosmological conditions that bombarded the planet at that time.

The WHO does not operate on theories; the burden of proof rests on the theorists. I am lost in contemplation. What do you believe?

Rudolph Singh