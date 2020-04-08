Latest update April 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

GPL suspends posting of bills

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has suspended its postal bill delivery services indefinitely.

Yesterday, the state-owned power company advised that consumers pay their bills using a number of alternatives.
It was recommended that consumers must register for electronic billing via www.gplinc.net/bill/manage-your-bill/e-billing/.
GPL said that the feature is eco-friendly, improves on record-keeping and bill retrieval and saves time.
The bills are being sent to email addresses.
The consumer will be able to access bill balances and have possibilities of online inquiry, have SMS freedom and conduct live chat.
Meanwhile, GPL said it is advising customers to use its cheque drop box to reduce time.
The power company said that consumers can place the cheques along with detachable portion of the bill in an envelope and include a note with an email address and cellular number.
The cheque deposit box is only located at the Main Street office.
“Once the payment is processed, GPL will email a scanned copy using the email address provided and mail the original receipt via postal service,” the advisory said.

